For the safety of travelers and road construction and maintenance workers, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates during the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday through Sunday.
While the state is preparing for busy holiday traffic, AAA’s annual holiday traffic forecast is predicting the lowest number of holiday travelers in more than a decade.
With health and government officials stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel – the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving – a drop from 55 million in 2019. However, as the holiday approaches and Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower.
“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
To make sure everyone stays safe on the road, ALDOT urges motorists to drive safely and offers the following road safety tips and information:
1. Buckle Up – Every Seat. Every Time
Almost 57% of people who died from a vehicle crash in Alabama in 2019 were not wearing a seat belt. Last year, 15 people died in crashes on Alabama’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.
2. Drive alert
Taking a break from driving every two hours helps drivers stay alert. Drowsy driving contributed to more than 2,600 vehicle crashes in Alabama last year.
3. Move over
For the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers and others, the Alabama Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there are vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.
