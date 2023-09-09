Public speaking might seem like a skill that not everyone can perfect, but that’s probably because most grown-ups rarely do it until a job or school task finally compels them to stand — often for the first time — before an audience.
Like most things, though, learning how to effectively connect with listeners (while taming any anxiety of being in the spotlight) becomes a whole lot simpler if you learn the right skills while you’re young. As luck would have it, the chance for young people to do just that is coming up later this month at the Cullman County Communications Workshop, a public speaking seminar geared toward middle and high school students with a particular focus on homeschoolers, private school students, and anyone else who might not encounter public speaking in their typical academic surroundings.
Slated to take place at Camp Meadowbrook on Wednesday, Sept. 20, the free workshop is an outgrowth of similar sessions that long have been available to local members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America chapters at area public schools. This event, says North Alabama Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey, aims to extend the same benefit — featuring presentations from members of the ALFA communications department — to kids whom those organizations haven’t reached in the past.
“This type of workshop has been held each year for FFA students at high schools, but it has not been offered in our community for other students until now,” she said. “While any student can attend this event, we’re really focusing on students who are homeschooled or from private schools — even if they’re not from Cullman County.”
People often say that there’s an art to public speaking, though it’s a skill that definitely lends itself to practical use.
“It’s of course great preparation for when students eventually might need to interview for jobs or need to be comfortable in a speaking role in their careers,” said Dawsey. “Both 4-H and FFA actually have public speaking contests: 4-H prepares students in storytelling competitions, and FFA has contests that feature prepared speeches and impromptu speaking. Those elements form part of the background for this workshop, and there’ll be professionals there who can open up those same kind of opportunities to students who may not have been exposed to public speaking before.”
There’s no cost to take part in the workshop, which is open to any student from grades 6-12. Online registration is required in advance, though: Monday, Sept. 11 marks the deadline to complete your registration (aces.edu/go/4Hcomm) ahead of the workshop itself, which will begin Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m. — with a free lunch provided for everyone who takes part.
Camp Meadowbrook is located at 2344 County Road 747, Cullman. The Cullman County Communications Workshop is jointly sponsored by the agriplex, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama 4-H, and ALFA. Contact extension system agent assistant Roberta McClellan at 256-737-9386 with questions about the event.