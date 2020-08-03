The Friends of the Cullman County Library System celebrated Harry Potter's birthday with a parade around the block Friday evening. More than 125 people joined in the parade with 57 donning costumes to celebrate their favorite characters from the Harry Potter series.

Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 Ext. 216.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you