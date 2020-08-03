The Friends of the Cullman County Library System celebrated Harry Potter's birthday with a parade around the block Friday evening. More than 125 people joined in the parade with 57 donning costumes to celebrate their favorite characters from the Harry Potter series.
A very Potter birthday
Amy Henderson
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Duchess Bakery reopens under new ownership
- Dabbs Diner opens for 24-hour service in Hanceville
- Three killed in Lacon wreck
- Braving the depths: Smith Lake divers face unique underwater challenges
- SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26
- PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview looks to build on success in return to 5A
- License to drive: Foreign exchange student returns to Cullman to get driver’s license
- Electric Co-op members get the scoop on Sprout
- Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Cullman County woman
- PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope hopes to keep momentum rolling in 2020
Images
Videos
Obituaries
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Russell Allen Storck, age 60 of Attalla. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Gail Mauldin, age 72, of Vinemont. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Clinton Lee Frey, age 73, of Cullman. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
The Cullman Times Photos
Most Popular
Articles
- Duchess Bakery reopens under new ownership
- Dabbs Diner opens for 24-hour service in Hanceville
- Three killed in Lacon wreck
- Braving the depths: Smith Lake divers face unique underwater challenges
- SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26
- PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview looks to build on success in return to 5A
- License to drive: Foreign exchange student returns to Cullman to get driver’s license
- Electric Co-op members get the scoop on Sprout
- Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Cullman County woman
- PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope hopes to keep momentum rolling in 2020
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.