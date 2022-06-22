Hanceville resident Josh Foran will have his skills as a blacksmith on national display as he undergoes a trial by fire during a History Channel competition show airing Wednesday night.

Foran became interested in fabrication as a child, when his natural curiosities led him to begin experimenting with his father’s homemade welder. This inclination led him to obtain a Manufacturing Engineering degree from Tennessee Technical University.

Upon graduating Foran began working as a new model engineer for Honda Manufacturing where he soon became part of the associate ran professional racing team.

Having worked his way up the ranks to becoming lead driver, Foran had not lost interest in the more basic and artistic aspects of engineering. Foran says that while the art of black smithing had been an ambition of his since childhood, the craft had always seemed unobtainable until his discovery of the Alabama Forge Council —a non-profit organization focusing on the promotion for the continued re-discovery of the art of blacksmithing— in 2017.

What started as simply mastering rudimentary skills quickly ignited a passion within Foran. He began frequently attending — and occasionally demonstrating — at the monthly blacksmith meetings held at the Peinhardt Living History Museum.

He has since founded Josh Of All Trades, based in Hanceville. With this aptly named venture, Foran offers custom services from leatherwork to motorsports development, and of course custom blacksmithing work.

Two years ago Foran was presented with the opportunity to be interviewed by the Forged in Fire show and was chosen to participate in the History Channel competition.

Foran will be competing against three other blacksmiths in up to three rounds. If he is able to make it past elimination and into one of the top two positions, the show will follow him to his home forge where he will forge a custom knife or sword that he will return to the judges for deliberation. The winner of the competition will receive a check in the amount of $10,000 along with the bragging rights of being able to say that they are the Forged in Fire champion.

The episode featuring Foran is set to air Wednesday, June 22, on the History Chanel at 9 p.m. CST.

For more information and to follow along with Foran’s blacksmithing journey follow him at Joshofall_trades on Instagram, Joh of All Trades Blacksmithing on Facebook or visit his website at www.joshofalltradesblacksmithing.com.