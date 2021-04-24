A lot can change in ten years — and a lot can change in a day. April 27, 2011 brought a day of relentless changes of the rapid kind, claiming two local lives and irrevocably altering the fabric — both human and environmental — of Cullman County and significant parts of north Alabama. But some of the people who were in the middle of the response effort on that day of storms can look back and find that, with a decade of hindsight, not all those changes were bad.
“What happened in the aftermath of that day _ and I know it sounds crazy to say this — was a special time,” says Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail, one of a small handful of local officials who’s still doing the same job today as he was ten years ago when the storms hit.
“Special means a whole lot of different things to different people. What I mean is that it was special in the way that people came together; not just people in response positions, but people in the community. They helped their neighbor. They reached out. They did a lot of things that, honestly, we need to concentrate more on today. Typically a disaster brings people together to help their neighbor, and that’s what happened after April 27th.”
Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little was also doing the same job then as now, and she shared with other area EMA leaders the advance knowledge, thanks to ominous-sounding forecasts from the National Weather Service, that the April 27th storms were likely to be historically bad.
Little has plenty to say about how the response effort brought out the best in local police, fire, utilities, volunteer units, EMS services, and other key community players — but like Nail, she recalls how the Cullman community as a whole closed ranks to buoy their neighbors in need.
“We came back from that day mostly due to the mental attitude and hard work of the people in this community,” she says. “Because as soon as the wind stopped blowing and it was reasonably safe for people to come out of their homes, they were checking on their neighbors. They were moving things out of the streets and off the roadways to get vehicles through. They came outside and started working — they didn’t wait for somebody to come out and do it for them. The work ethic in this community is amazing. People here will accept help, but they’d rather do it themselves.”
Of course leadership and an organized response effort played an enormous role in guiding both the immediate and long-term recovery, and hundreds of local people in response positions worked tirelessly to make it happen. Many didn’t see the inside of their own homes; didn’t reunite with their electricity-deprived families, for days on end while sleeping in the tornado-ravaged center of Cullman, manning volunteer fire stations at hard-hit places like Fairview, or clearing tree debris from the city streets and outlying roads in Hanceville.
Cullman was surrounded by other counties that also had been hit by storms and tornadoes — some far more fatally than here — and the immediate call for outside aid brought strangers to the area. The National Guard sent troops here to provide security while local enforcement coordinated a more targeted response effort, and mutual aid responders came from unaffected areas far to the south; from Alabama counties spared by the storms.
“We kind of take for granted, since we’re from here, that we have this strong local support network,” says Cullman Police chief Kenny Culpepper, who was on the job ten years ago. “We’ve got a tremendous community, and we’re very fortunate in that regard. Some of the other agencies — the National Guardsmen and [state] troopers who’d worked other disasters — were very complimentary of our citizens and our community in terms of how much support they received here; gestures of good will that weren’t necessarily used to getting in other places they’d been. People here who’d been affected by the storms were coming up to them themselves, offering them food; offering them water; asking if there’s anything they could do to help.”
For responders, the immediate recovery turned into a long grind — but Little says each one was determined to see the effort all the way through.
“The hours were long; the days were long for so many,” says Little. “[Former assistant EMA director] Kelly [Allen] and I came to work about 2 a.m. on the morning of the 27th, and we were here 24 hours a day pretty much for the next 6 or 7 days. We were on generator power for a week. I sent Kelly home to check on his family as soon as we got a break, then I did the same — and then we came back and got to work. I’m not talking about just the two of us, either: A lot of people were living that way. For days on end, they were on duty, and none of us really slept.
“I have to say that our people did a great job rising to the occasion,” adds Nail. At Hanceville, city leaders set up a temporary recovery shelter at the old National Guard Armory-turned Civic Center, where residents could come to charge their mobile devices, get a hot meal, take a shower, do laundry, and even sleep.
“We worked 26 days in a row at 12 hours a day,” he continues. “That first week, we worked about 18 hours a day. We realized at some point that we were really looking at a long-term cleanup process, and we did that in a very cost-effective and safe way. But in that initial period, nobody took a day off — and I mean nobody.”
Cullman’s robust emergency support community afforded this area a built-in advantage in managing a large-scale disaster response. “One of the huge benefits that we already had here is how cohesive our emergency response agencies are,” says Culpepper.
“We work with the state EMA department very closely, we work with [the local] EMA very closely, and we work with fire & rescue very closely. In a lot of instances now, in the wake of April 27th, we’ll be together in a situation, and coordinating about how we’re going to handle it under a unified command. So all of that practical experience working together as a unit, plus the fact we do get along across agencies so well, really helped us, and it sort of paved the way for us to work together on disasters; on big events like Rock the South, even better than before.”
“Working together that much has sharpened our response to natural disasters,” adds Little. “We all know more about what the capabilities are of each other’s agency. We know what resources are out there, and whether they’re here in our county or need to be called on as mutual aid from other counties around us. The experience of April 27th increased our planning and our response to a disaster, and made our recovery efforts much more effective.”
No one asks for misfortune to befall themselves; a family member; a friend; a neighbor. No one in Cullman County wants a repeat of the events of April 27th, either here or in other devastated Alabama places. But there’s a grace in the way local people came together in the storms’ aftermath, and in the way they helped shape the ensuing ten years.
“I really believe that God was preparing me — maybe was preparing other people, too — for what we had to go up against that day,” says Nail. “It was about a team pulling together. It’s easy to look back on what you remember if you were kind of at the center of it all, but one thing that still stands out to me is how everybody pulled together. A mayor’s phone is always ringing, and I talked to a lot of people during that time. But no one complained. With all the debris and the destruction and the slow progress in covering so much ground, I don’t remember a single complaint. Think about that.”
“There was so much going on that day that I’m still finding some of it out,” says Little. “Stories of how people responded that we never heard about at the time. This community is unique. Talking to EMAs and officials all over the state; I’ve been doing that for 25-plus years now — and nowhere do you find people working together like they do here. That was true on April 27th — and I believe it’s still just as true today.”
