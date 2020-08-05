Getting veterans on track to adjust to life in the civilian world is on Chris Warnick’s mind, and he’s hoping he’s not alone.
Warnick, whom many know locally as the founder of the Carpenter’s Cabinet food bank, says he’s working on a new nonprofit idea to help military vets find stable housing while they work on lingering issues and conflicts that hamper their efforts to live productive lives, as well as to reconnect with their friends and family.
“I’m trying to put a team together right now for what we’re hoping to launch within the next six to nine months,” Warnick said Tuesday. “The theme that identifies our mission is ‘Stars, Stripes, and Soldiers.’”
Warnick’s currently in the process of establishing a nonprofit to pursue his idea, which involves offering veterans who qualify for the still-developing program a place to live in a community of tiny houses. The houses, about 450 square feet each, would be set up on rural land in Cullman County that Warnick and other early stakeholders are negotiating to use.
Having a free or reduced-cost place to stay is just the beginning, though. Warnick estimates a typical stay in the all-veteran community would last from 12 to 18 months, and would come with specific requirements in order to assure that vets are investing in their own success.
“Each veteran would need to qualify for the program and would be required to do 24 hours of community service as a condition of living there,” he explained. “There would be a 24-hour on-site proprietor, as well as a requirement that they stay on their medications and meet with their doctors on a regular basis. They’d be required to be home at a certain time overnight, and to have no overnight guests. We want it to be very focused on veterans’ efforts to become independent in society, and to work on the things that may be holding them back.”
With the program in the planning stages, Warnick says he’s looking for the community’s support, whether that means individuals interested in getting directly involved and volunteering their services, or businesses interested in establishing sponsor partnerships. While some of the challenges of starting the program are indeed financial, others revolve around people: “We need a solid team in place to help move it in the right direction,” he says.
The project won’t be for every veteran; especially those with more immediate needs that must be addressed before tackling the hard work of making long-term plans for the future. “There will be some with more urgent issues who we would not be able to accommodate,” Warnick says. “But the idea is to get structured, round-the-clock help to veterans who are dealing with PTSD, socialization issues, employability, and self-management.
“A lot of times, when these guys have PTSD, they have other issues that we don’t want to be a hindrance as they try to get on their feet — and that’s what this is about.”
Warnick says the property where the tiny houses will be located is spacious, and that he’s already working alongside a civil engineer and a drainage expert to plot the site’s housing pattern and infrastructure. If all goes according to plan, Stars, Stripes, and Soldiers could be placing its first housing within the next 6-9 months, he added.
Stars, Stripes and Soldiers has a Facebook page, where Warnick is pointing anyone who’s interested in reaching out. Just search Facebook for “Stars Stripes and Soldiers” — without the commas — to make contact. You also can reach Warnick via phone at 256-303-1285.
