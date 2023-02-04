Navigating the ins and outs of personal health care can be daunting for any individual who uses medical services. Doing those same things on a magnified scale for the uninsured of Cullman County takes a team.
It may be donations that fuel the day-to-day operations of Good Samaritan Health Clinic, but behind the scenes of providing free primary health and wellness care to uninsured adults are a dozen pair of hands working with no pay to ensure the medical facility is on-task with its myriad legal and financial responsibilities.
In other words, said clinic executive director Jolanda Hutson, without its volunteer board of directors, the clinic doesn’t exist.
“It’s our 12-member board that provides governance and oversight of Good Samaritan Health Clinic,” Hutson said. “As stated in the clinic’s policies and procedures, the board ‘ensures that the organization fulfills its legal and financial responsibilities — and fulfills its responsibilities to the community.”
Fulfilling those responsibilities is a group of individuals from “diverse professions and disciplines,” Hutson said, a dozen members of the community who offer their specific time and expertise to the clinic and those it serves.
To ensure an engaged and active board, directors periodically rotate off and others join. A board member’s term is three years, and members can serve two consecutive terms. This year, four members completed their terms and four new members agreed to serve, Hutson said in introducing the board additions.
Olivia K. Henderson
Henderson is a Cullman native currently working as the assistant controller at Cullman Savings Bank who said she has a passion for service.
“I chose to serve on the board of the Good Samaritan Health Clinic because I wanted to give back to the community that has already done so many great things for me,” Henderson said. “I was fortunate to receive a great education, amazing healthcare and countless opportunities through the Cullman community; however, not everyone in this town is that fortunate. I want to serve for the GSHC to help those who may not have the means to receive healthcare but still deserve just like anyone else in this area. As Ephesians 2:10 says, ‘For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.’ So I seek to walk in God’s promises to help all of God’s children.”
Tommy Warhurst
Warhurst is a Realtor with Hagemore Realty Group who you may have heard on-air for Cullman Community Radio or as the voice of the Good Hope Raiders Sports Network, among other vocal engagements.
“I have a family member who is a patient of GSHC,” Warhurst said. “So, I wanted to give back to the clinic and the community. I hope to spread the word about the clinic and the services it offers to more people in Cullman County.”
Michael Au
Au is a pharmacist at Summerford Nursing Home in Falkville who’s been at his craft for two decades. He said his professional work gives him unique insights into serving on the clinic’s board of directors.
“As a pharmacist, I have see firsthand the burden of not having insurance and trying to pay for prescriptions or visit your doctor,” Au said. “After learning about the services that the Good Samaritan Health Clinic provides — and seeing the impact they have in our community — I felt led to serve in any way I could.”
Mike McCurley
McCurley has worked in emergency medical services for nearly 40 years, and currently he’s an education supervisor, critical care paramedic and community paramedic for Cullman EMS/Cullman regional. His interest in “helping our community by serving our local volunteer fire departments to help people in need” dovetails with the reasons he agreed to join the clinic’s board.
“I got involved with the Good Samaritan Health Clinic because they were supporting several of my patients who I visited with the Community Paramedic Program,” McCurley said. “I witnessed what a difference they made in people’s lives and I hope we can expand to work with other agencies that might not be aware of what Good Samaritan is providing for our community.”
Those currently serving the community through board terms also include chairman Adam Clark, a sergeant/investigator with Cullman Police Department; vice chairman and operations Zach Lee, manager with Lowe’s Home Improvement; secretary Joe McNulty, a pastor with Cornerstone Church of Nazarene; chief nursing officer Charna Brown of Cullman Regional; Heather Ashley with the nursing faculty of Wallace State Community College; Maria Steele, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with Valley Behavioral Services; Shay Persall, an attorney with a personal law practice; and T’aira Ugarkovich, EVP relationship manager with Cullman Savings Bank.
Beyond the board
Anyone interested in the services of the Good Samaritan’s Health Clinic must first apply and be accepted before getting an appointment.
“We want everyone to know that Good Samaritan Clinic is for anyone, not just a select few, who meets our eligibility criteria,” Hutson said. “If you do not have medical insurance, are a resident of Cullman County between the ages of 19 and 65, and meet the income requirements of 250 percent or less of the federal poverty level, you may be eligible for services.”
That means a family of four can earn as much as $69,000 annually and still qualify for the clinic’s services, Hutson said.
Good Samaritan Health Clinic provides free primary health and wellness care to uninsured adults in Cullman County. The clinic offers a full range of services, including medications, referrals to specialists, dental extractions, hearing evaluations, mental health counseling and social services.
The facility is located at 401 N.E. Arnold Street, Cullman. For more information as a prospective patient or volunteer call 256-255-5964, or visit www.goodsamaritancullman.com/volunteer.
The clinic also accepts donations from individuals and businesses.
“As a nonprofit which does not charge for our services, we rely on the support of the community to meet our financial needs,” Hutson said. “Operating as a full-service primary care clinic, we are staffed by trained medical professionals including a CRNP, two pharmacy technicians and a medical assistant/phlebotomist. This allows us to provide quality continuity of care for our patients just as a private medical clinic.
“In addition to monetary donations, we are blessed with in-kind donations from businesses and volunteer medical professionals. We gratefully receive monetary donations through our secure website at www.goodsamaritancullman.com. In addition, if you’d like to provide supplies needed for our patients on a routine basis, please see our wish list also included on the website.”