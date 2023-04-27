A fun-filled day is planned for the first Saturday in May when the city of Cullman gears up for its annual festival centered around strawberries. Set for May 6, the Cullman Strawberry Festival promises plenty of delicious, locally grown strawberries, hometown fun and exciting events throughout the day. Now in its 84th year, the one-day event is Alabama’s longest-running strawberry festival.
As far back as 1898, the strawberry has been an agricultural calling card for Cullman and to celebrate, the town comes together to offer a one day event centered on the red berry. Many local farmers will be on hand selling their produce, and most importantly, fresh, locally grown strawberries. Make sure to stop by the Festhalle Marketplatz early to purchase a basket of berries to take home.
Along with fresh strawberries, the festival offers a variety of food vendors, the Miss Strawberry Festival Pageant, a doggy “paw”geant and after party, a baking competition, a kid’s area with games, small amusement rides and inflatables (fee to participate) and artisan vendors selling handcrafted collectibles and locally-sourced products.
This year’s event welcomes chart-topping acts such as Blues Traveler, Parmalee, and up-and-coming artists like FilmoreMusic and Tim Montana. Anyone will be able to view this year’s Strawberry Festival Concert, but the best vantage point will require a ticket. General admission ticket is $25/person and VIP is $75/person. Visit cullmanstrawberryfest.com/entertainment to purchase tickets.
Hours are 9 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m. at the Festhalle Farmers Market and Depot Park located at 309 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cullman. Admission is free.
Strawberries were first produced in Cullman in 1898 and later prompted the community to host its first Strawberry Festival in 1939. The community event has continued to be one of the state’s largest and longest-running strawberry festivals to date. For more information, visit cullmanstrawberryfest.com or call 256-734-9157.