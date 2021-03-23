Cullman High School is getting even more creative in finding new ways for students to engage and succeed, with the campus now adding a sensory lab to serve as a therapeutic space for the development of all types of students.
Sensory rooms have become a popular and creative concept in recent years, acting as a creative space with a variety of equipment that provides students with special needs, anxiety, and social/emotional challenges personalized sensory input. Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall said the administration spent countless hours researching the benefits of a sensory room and decided the concept was a great fit for Cullman High.
The sensory room at Cullman High features low-lights; projections on the wall; chunky, comfortable furniture; and different textured materials across the space.
“It provides a specific area for students to calm and focus themselves so they can be better prepared for learning and interacting with others. In addition to the endless benefits this sensory room will offer to students, this new space at CHS will help the administration, teachers, and staff achieve our commitment to the students, their families, and the community of Cullman,” Hall explained. “Each student at Cullman High School is recognized as an individual with varying needs, interests, learning capacities, talents, and aspirations. The curricula and extra-curricular opportunities are adapted and a variety of teaching methods and materials are utilized in order to meet the individual needs of our students. Adding a sensory room is just the next step in that journey, creating a space where students can thrive.”
Hall went on to explain how the addition of a sensory room fits into the school’s curriculum and academic strategy, stresses basic skills, awareness of the technologies of an ever-changing world, vocational skills, and an appreciation of the fine arts.
"Cullman High School is committed to providing a learning environment and school program that will foster the intellectual, physical, emotional, and social development of each child to his or her greatest potential,” Hall added. “At CHS we consistently strive to improve, identify the needs, and address the learning and emotional environment for all students. This includes students who may have severe autism, down syndrome, emotional and anger issues, or other challenges. These past few years has brought to light the need for expanded support of social and emotional needs in the school setting.”
Assistant Principal of Facilities Aaron Sparks played a key role in implementing the sensory room, and the administration went on to thank contributors and sponsors including Wal-Mart and its local managers David Roberts, Joey Chidress and Ken Caviness. The school also thanks the Alabama State Senate, Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger (District 4), Cullman City Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Patterson and the Cullman City Board of Education, CCS Student Services Coordinator Dawn Nesmith, CCS Support Services Coordinator Hayden Faulk, Chris Parker, Gary Lay, the CHS Art Department, Elizabeth Miller, the National Art Honor Society Students, the CHS Agri-Science Department, and David Benefield.
