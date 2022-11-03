Looking for something fun this Saturday? If the weather can keep it together, you’ll be in luck: With ‘Bama and Auburn both slated for evening games, organizers are hoping the daytime skies above the Cullman Regional Airport will pose no additional obstacles as they welcome guests to this year’s Cullman Veterans Day celebration at Folsom Field.
Slated to run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Nov. 5 event marks a cost-free, hands-on way for people of all ages to explore Cullman County’s rich contributions to America’s military service, while giving both kids and adults tons of stuff to see and do. The ongoing buzz of B-17 Flying Fortress bomber rides overhead will punctuate the event, but that’s only the headline attraction in a day-long celebration aimed at commemorating the contributions of the Cullman area’s more than 7,000 veterans.
Sponsored by the Cullman Elks Lodge, local governments, the Cullman VFW Post 2214 and a slew of local businesses, the Veterans Day celebration will also feature rides aboard a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, the iconic “Huey” aircraft that buoyed the nation’s prolonged engagement in Vietnam.
The Huey rides actually start a day early, ferrying riders into the skies from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in Friday, Nov. 4 as well as throughout the day on Saturday. Visit friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/cullman-ride-event/ online for full information on how to grab tickets, as well as other need-to-know basics before your Huey ride.
Back on the ground Saturday, the airport grounds will be filled with an array of military vehicles from various periods of America’s fighting past, all ready to explore up close and firsthand. The aptly-named “Mustang-Mustang” car show, sponsored by local auto dealer Eckenrod Ford, will showcase dozens of well-maintained vintage vehicles that bear the iconic name alongside a WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter plane.
Local Elks are dishing out free lunches to more than 1,000 area veterans and their spouses, while veteran volunteers nearby will share their knowledge with guests as they browse the planes, Jeeps, tanks and other gear that service members have relied on, through the decades, in combat theaters overseas. Linda Hurst Morgan, widow of famed WWII “Memphis Belle” B-17 pilot Bob Morgan, will also be on hand to greet guests inside a nearby hangar.
There’s no admission fee to take part in the celebration, which also will host a jump-in parachuting demonstration staged by Skydive Alabama, as well as a free 11 a.m. concert from the Redstone Arsenal U.S. Army Band.
To find out more about Saturday’s Veterans Day celebration at Cullman Regional Airport, visit cullmanveteransday.com. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and runs throughout the day until 3 p.m. No day on the calendar is off limits when it comes to thanking a veteran, though: Be sure to share your gratitude anytime as the nation prepares to officially honors its service members when Veterans Day proper arrives on Friday, Nov. 11.