Cullman Regional Medical Center Critical Care nurse Michele Toomey went into healthcare to make a difference in the lives of others. “I like to believe at the end of my work day I have impacted someone’s life for the better,” she said.
A nurse for more than 25 years, Toomey began at CRMC in the medical surgery unit and three years later, transferred to critical care nursing.
“I am very proud of my profession,” she said. “Nursing is extremely challenging, mentally and physically, but also very rewarding. Being able to help people in need in the best job I could hope for.” Her coworkers, she added, are like family to her and CRMC is “my home.”
Having that support of her team is important, but never more so than when going through a global pandemic and caring for so many sick patients at once.
“The surge of critically ill patients has been the most challenging thing for a CCU nurse,” said Toomey. “The high patient volume and need for CCU beds has greatly impacted our facility. We are also dealing with a nurse shortage. Most CCU nurses are working 48-60 hours a week. Which effects our health and our home life. It is a really difficult situation right now, but as always we will get through it as a team.”
She said spending time with her grandchildren, crafting, swimming and travel help her deal with the stress that comes with being a nurse, especially one who gives their all to caring for people.
“We as nurses have a responsibility to provide safe, knowledgeable care with kindness, honesty, and compassion,” she said.
That kindness and compassion provide their own reward, as well. “The personal connection I make with patients is one of the most rewarding things about the nursing field. No matter how long it’s been most people remember their nurse, especially the nurses that were kind and compassionate,” she said.
