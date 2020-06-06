Tasha Laminack and Lisa Allen have been friends and running buddies for years who have completed six half-marathons together. Now, Allen and Laminack share an even bigger bond: a kidney.
Laminack, who discovered in her 20s that she had polycystic kidney disease, knew that, eventually, she would need to have a kidney transplant. Allen and friend Stephanie Crider would joke that they were ready to be tested as donors whenever that day came.
That day came during a global pandemic.
Laminack noticed a decline in the past few years. “I’m a very stubborn person, I like to push through things and try to take care of things myself,” she said. “But the past two or three years, the disease had really taken a toll on my kidney and my body.”
She wasn’t able to run anymore, and last fall her doctor said her kidney function was down to 16 percent. It was time to begin the process of getting on the waiting list for a kidney. It’s a wait that can be anywhere from five to seven years.
Laminack started going to UAB last October for testing and evaluation to get on the list. But she also had another option.
“If you have individuals that are willing to be living donors, you don’t have to wait anymore,” she said.
Laminack did have those individuals. “The ongoing joke was when it came that time, both Lisa and Stephanie wanted to be tested,” she said. “You always get people who say things like that, but you don’t want to put them in a situation that’s going to alter their lives.”
They weren’t the only ones, though. A co-worker also stepped up and said he’d like to be tested. Laminack said screening of donors is very thorough, and in this case, it possibly saved another life. During the screening, doctors discovered he had a mass on his lung.
The next person on the potential list of donors was Allen.
On March 12, the two friends spent all day at UAB going through a variety of tests and giving blood and tissue samples. “She’s doing all this, not complaining, just thankful that she has the good health to try to do this for me,” said Laminack.
Allen said she didn’t think twice about it. “I wasn’t the only person who signed up, but I was for sure going to sign up. How could you not help someone out that’s your friend?”
They found out that day they were a match for blood type and that Allen was in perfect health, but would have to wait a few weeks for the results of other tests.
On the drive back to Cullman County, the women shared a moment neither one can forget.
“She looked at me on the way home, and just said, “Tasha, I just feel in my heart I’m going to be your perfect match,’” said Laminack. “And I felt it, too. I felt it from that day forward.”
The next day, March 13, everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “That blocked anyone else from getting tested,” said Allen. “I just felt that was God’s way of saying, ‘It’s going to be you and it’s going to be fine.’ I didn’t worry about it one bit. I knew God put us on this journey.”
Then the tests came back, and they were a perfect match.
Laminack checked into UAB for surgery on May 28. Allen arrived early the next morning.
“They roll us both down into pre-op. We get to lay side by side with each other, having conversations with each other before we have surgery,” said Laminack. “We’re cutting up, having a good time. There was no hesitation.
“You always hear about miracles and you always hear about these great stories, but you really can’t grasp how that feels or the peace. Lisa and I were never nervous at any point.”
Each woman had their own transplant team for the surgeries that took about four hours.
“As soon as I woke up, I could automatically tell a difference,” said Laminack. “Lisa’s kidney started working on the table as soon as they hooked it up to me.”
Allen, however, was not feeling so great, due to the anesthesia. “I woke up, and I was sick that whole day, and even into the next day,” she said. “But it was just a bump in the road. I’m feeling great now.”
The next day, Laminack walked down to Allen’s room. “That was a pretty emotional, happy day for us,” said Laminack.
The competitive nature that makes them good running buddies also came to the fore at that moment.
“She came to see me that first day, with all the stuff hooked up to her,” said Allen. “I hadn’t even thought about getting up yet.” But, she said, when Laminack showed up in her room, it spurred her to get up and walk, too.
“I couldn’t let her out-do me,” said Allen.
Allen’s expected hospital stay was two to three days. She was out in two. Laminack, who was told she’d be in the hospital five to seven days, was released in three. She partly credits her quick recovery to not ever having to go on dialysis.
Now Laminack and Allen are planning to join Crider for another half-marathon. Allen has already resumed walking up to three miles.
“She gave me the opportunity to be normal again,” said Laminack. “I’m blessed.”
“I believe that Tasha’s quality of life is going to improve way, way better than she even thought,” said Allen.
The friends emphasize that their story isn’t so much about them as it is about organ donation.
“There’s people that die on the list, waiting for a kidney,” said Allen. “And the chances of getting a deceased person’s kidney is just not as good as getting a live donor’s kidney.”
“It’s not about me or Lisa,” said Laminack. “People need to know that organ donation is not all gloom and doom. They’ve got this stuff down to an art. And it can change someone’s life.”
For Allen, life with one kidney will be no different than if she had both. “I’m not worried about down the road because they test you so thoroughly to make sure there’s nothing that could harm you.”
“I’m not a hero, I’m just a normal person who did for my friend what needed to be done,” said Allen. “I was just doing what I felt like was right.”
For more information on live-donor kidney transplants, visit the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.
