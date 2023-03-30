WEST POINT — Members of the West Point Senior Center were able to enjoy the sunshine a bit more than usual on Thursday, March 29, when a community baseball game gave them a “nice change of pace” to their weekly routine.
Despite the baseball field and senior center’s adjacent parking lots, West Point Town Council member Ashlee Phillips said the town’s seniors hadn’t been able to enjoy the park nearly as much as they may like due to games regularly scheduled during the evening, while the seniors typically meet much earlier during the day.
With the town’s students being out of school for spring break, Phillips saw an opportunity to bring residents of all ages together. Along with concession manager Jamie Sivley, Phillips began reaching out to the town’s youth league coaches and recruiting players.
“With the kids being out of school this week, this just gives us a chance to let the seniors enjoy a ballgame for once, because they rarely get to come to most of the games,” Phillips said.
For several of the seniors, the outing was a nostalgic one. Freda Johnson attended both her children’s and her grandchildren’s baseball games, but with her great-grandchildren’s travel league on the road, she doesn’t get to see as many as she would like.
For others, such as Virginia Breedlove, who said she had always been too busy “working in [her] family’s fields” growing up, the day provided a welcome new experience.
“I like it. It’s been a nice change of pace from playing checkers and bingo,” Breedlove said.