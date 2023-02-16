WEST POINT — From the British invasion of the 1960s to the grunge movement of the 90s, teenagers have been gathering in groups of three or more for decades to form the soundtracks that accompany the shifting cultural tides of each of their generations. Even during the 2000s when airwaves were dominated by addictively crafted pop songs — indie, punk rock and emo subcultures were well represented by the likes of Death Cab for Cutie, Blink-182 and Fall Out Boy.
What sets West Point’s The Raging Bones apart is that they have done this during a time when popular music is almost entirely devoid of any actual bands. A quick glance at Billboard’s current Hot 100 list will show almost exclusively individual artists. It isn’t until No. 74 — currently occupied by the song OMG by the K-pop ensemble NewJeans — that a musical group of any kind make an appearance.
That’s not to say the talents of these artists are without merit, but as Raging Bones guitarist/vocalist Eric Figueroa explains, there is a type of “magic” that occurs when multiple individuals come together resulting in the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
“I think in a room full of other people who are also playing music, there’s a certain kind of almost like magic,” Figueroa said. “That’s the whole thing, we rely on each other and it’s kind of like a bonding experience almost.”
Aedan Dubenezic — who also plays guitar and sings in The Raging Bones — said that this chemistry also forces each member of the band to become better.
Dubenezic began teaching himself to play the guitar while in quarantine, picking up his father’s acoustic as a way to keep his mind preoccupied before making the switch to electric. The spark to form a band came during a casual visit from Jared Smith, who asked if he could play the drum set in the Dubenezic basement leading to an impromptu version of “Everlong” by the Foo Fighters. It appeared the group was set when Figueroa was recruited to play bass guitar, but that plan hit a snag at their first practice.
“We thought he played bass, so we asked him to come play, and he starts bringing in a bunch of guitar gear. We thought that kind of sucked, but then he starts shredding.”
Dubenezic’s younger sister Rowyn had been learning to play the piano.
“So, then we were like ‘Rowyn, you know how to play piano. That’s basically a bass guitar.’ and we bought a bass guitar for her,” Dubenezic said.
The group’s debut took place in West Point’s Homecoming Parade float competition with the entry “Kiss the Eagles Goodbye.” Each member dressed as their counterparts from the band Kiss and their float was turned into a moving stage for them to perform “Detroit Rock City” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” as they made their way to Warrior Stadium.
“Being on a float was scary enough, and then having all of those people watching you, that was terrifying,” Dubenezic said.
The group may not have won the float competition, but what they did gain was a following amongst their peers and classmates. Dubenezic said that he wasn’t sure if anyone took them seriously when they first began announcing that they were starting a band. Those doubts were put to rest as they prepared for their follow up performance that took place in the Dubenezic basement on Halloween.
The family basement fits roughly 50 people. After inviting almost that many people, word spread, and the band was hearing twice that many were planning to attend. It soon became an invite only event.
Rowyn Dubenezic said that it was intimidating to see their practice space filled with so many people, but that her anxiety eased as they took the stage.
“Aedan and I were behind the curtain, like really nervous, but when we got out there, it was awesome to hear people sing back to us and, like, reciprocate that. When we would finish a song and people would start cheering, it would hurt our ears because of how loud they were.”
They are now preparing for their next performance on April 1. With the Town of West Point’s blessing, they will be setting up a stage in the town’s park to allow for more guests to attend. The setlist for that show will span decades’ worth of their influences. Swapping between the genres of hair metal, punk, grunge and even modern hits, seem effortless as the four move through their repertoire during a Sunday afternoon practice.
The band said that after this show, they will begin fine-tuning their sound and sitting down to begin writing their own material.