With businesses just beginning to find their footing again in the post-pandemic economy, one industry is experiencing a historic material shortage causing longer than ever wait times.
Josh Eddleman, owner of Cullman Marble & Granite, says that time between order and delivery for a monument was 6-8 weeks in January 2021. Those wishing to purchase a monument for themselves or their loved ones today will have to wait at least a year.
A perfect storm of circumstances is responsible for the long delay: An uptick in pandemic related deaths, increased shipping costs due to inflation, a lack supplies, and fewer workers to extract raw granite.
The price of granite typically will see a 4% increase each January. Over the course of 2021 however, the price of granite increased by nearly 20%. Partly due to an increase in shipping costs.
“Freight costs right now are $.27 per pound to have granite imported. and that’s only the cost to get it onto US soil, that doesn’t factor in having it delivered here once it arrives,” Eddleman said.
However, Eddleman says a lack of the materials used to create the monuments is also a big culprit causing delays.
The process used to engrave a monument involves a particular type of rubber stenciling material. There have been only two US manufacturers of these stencils, 3M and Anchor, until November when 3M discontinued their production. While Eddleman says there are overseas companies that offer the product, wait times are no better.
“We ordered some last year and they had it loaded onto the boat, but there was some type of engine failure and they didn’t want to offload the boat so they told us that they would have the engine fixed there. That was in October and we still haven’t received it.”
Those supply issues caused a 2 month period of no production in 2021 while orders continued coming in. As of Wednesday, Eddleman had received approximately five rolls from the 30 he ordered in November.
“I’ve got over $100,000 in inventory sitting at my other business [Flowers & More in East Point] because we haven’t been able to really ramp up production. That’s put a strain on us because we don’t ask the customer to put anything more than a $1,000 deposit down until it’s finished,” Eddleman said.
Eddleman’s employees even began reverting to hand pressing their stencils last year, a process that takes 8 times as long, but allowed production to continue even if at a snail's pace.
“We have over 60 years experience in this industry, and none of us have ever seen anything like this before.”
