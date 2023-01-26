Parents who have lost a child are faced with a particular type of grief. Silver linings are often absent when a life is cut short and resources can be scarce to comfort grieving parents. Brandie Johnson is aware of this and has organized a free counseling group to take place on Feb. 7 for those who have suffered the loss of a child.
Johnson has not lost a child herself — and does not pretend that she is able to grasp that type of loss — but she has had a front row seat to the effects that it can have on a person.
On July 6, 2001, Johnson’s 18-year-old sister was killed in a car accident in front of what is now William’s Barbecue.
“It was a bright, sun-shiny day. It was just a freak accident. It was just very tragic for my family,” Johnson said.
She is now hoping to provide parents dealing with loss something that her family never had, a sense of belonging and support.
“They’re all a member of a club that they don’t want to be a part of. They were forced into this membership of this club of losing a child and they don’t want to be there,” Johnson said.
Four therapists have joined Johnson and will be present at the meeting to offer their support and assistance to parents.
Katherine Cox — a Licensed Professional Counsellor with Cox Counseling Associates out of Decatur — will not only offer her support as a therapist, but will also be sharing her own experience.
After losing her son to a motorcycle accident in 2011, Cox said it was easy to begin to feel isolated in her grief. She said that often times friends, and even family, tend to pull away from those who have lost a child because they become the personification of what every parent fears the most.
“We’re not built to accommodate the idea in our minds that we could outlive our children. That is a loss that doesn’t go away,” Cox said. “In a lot of ways the only people that can understand that type of grief are people who have lost a child, because that is different than any other type of grief.”
Cox said that it can also be difficult for those who have not experienced losing a child to comfort those who have. She said the last thing that one should tell a grieving parent is “I know how you feel.”
“We have a tendency sometimes when somebody says that they lost a grandparent or family member to say, ‘I’m so sorry, I know how you feel,’ well, no you don’t if you haven’t lost a child. With this group we will have people who kind of know how you feel,” Cox said.
Johnson has reserved the meeting room at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce building to hold next months meeting from 6-8 p.m., and has already been contacted by 30 parents wanting to attend. Cox said that she is unaware of any other grief support group catering to this particular audience and has been discussing the idea of expanding to other parts of North Alabama with Johnson.
Johnson said she understands the pain of losing a child will never completely go away, but is hoping that by providing parents a safe place to gather and realize that they are not alone, she can help them to continue living.
“I want them to understand that even though you lost a part of you — and their heart will never be whole again — that you can get a little bit of your joy back. You’re not ever going to be whole again and you can’t have that complete joy, but you can get a little bit of it back. That’s what I want to do,” Johnson said.
To RSVP contact Johnson at 256-735-0833.