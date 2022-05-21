HOLLY POND — Cidney Hays has a lot to celebrate this weekend. She’s the Class Secretary, a softball player, an elementary after-school program volunteer, Key Club and Beta Club member, a multiple scholarship recipient, and today she’ll become a high school graduate.
A pretty impressive resume.
But it’s the proclamation she received on January 12 that makes her accomplishments all the more amazing... cancer survivor.
At the age of eleven, Cidney was diagnosed with leukemia.
The first warning signs came as bruises began to appear which Cidney’s father Jeremy Hays attributed to long days at softball practice or possibly anemia, which her mother Amanda Keasler has been diagnosed with. A visit to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham led to the life-changing diagnosis.
“We were devastated. I didn’t even think I heard the nurse right. You just wish it was you,” Keasler says.
“I was just stuck in a place where I didn’t know what to do. I had always been able to fix things and then you’re relying on the doctors and there’s nothing you can do. That was the biggest thing for me,” Jeremy Hays says.
For 11-year-old Cidney, it was initially the more mundane aspects of life she was struggling with.
“It was hard to hear about the sports my friends were playing or stuff going on that I couldn’t do. I know why I couldn’t [participate] now, but at the time I didn’t understand being told no,” Cidney says.
As she underwent treatment, she watched two friends lose their own battles with cancer.
“I think that was harder on my parents than it was me. Obviously, I was sad about my friends, but I don’t know if it was because I didn’t fully grasp the concept or not, but I never had any thought of the worst case scenario,” Cidney says.
She says her family kept her spirits up and created some favorite childhood memories.
Her father sneaking her out of her room to explore the hospital grounds. Her grandmother, Regina Hays, making her a floral quilt after Cidney told her she would get sad watching the flowers sent to her room wilt.
“I still sleep with that quilt every night. In a way it keeps me motivated.”
Having been in remission for over seven years, Cidney credits four things to her survival... God, her family, her education and her boyfriend.
For her parents, commencement is a satisfying next step in her daughter’s journey.
“It’s hard to describe...Of course you want to see these milestones, but it’s also sad as a mom that your baby is graduating. It’s also so amazing to see her with her friends. Blessed is the only way I can describe it. God definitely showed up and showed out,” Keasler says.
“It’s still nerve-racking. I’m still protective and concerned, but it’s joyous too. I’m just so proud with the amount of strength and grace she has carried herself with,” Jeremy Hays says.
Cidney remembers her experience as one that has defined her, provided her with the opportunity to grow closer to her family, and led her to the moment where she feels prepared to take her first steps toward her future.
“It completely changed everything. Everything I am and everything I think all come from that. I feel like I wouldn’t have been as good of a person, or been able to understand people as well, or have the relationships that I do, if I hadn’t been through that. It’s shaped my morals. I wouldn’t change anything about it,” Cidney says.
