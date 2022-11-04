Pictured, with the new truck, from left, are J. Kincade and Assistant Chief Bart Absher of the Hanceville Fire Department; James Fields, a member of the Restitution Fund Oversight Committee; Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail; state Sen. Garlan Gudger, who serves on the Restitution Fund Oversight Committee; Rob Werner, a member of the Restitution Fund Oversight Committee; and a Ed Poolos, Deputy Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner who serves as chairman of the Restitution Fund Oversight Committee.