It may have taken a little longer than originally planned, but Curt’s Closet is set to open in its new location on Thursday and welcome in families who are in need of clothes and accessories.
After spending the last several years in an old church building on St. Joseph Street, Curt’s Closet has moved to its new home at 1101 3rd Ave SE. The organization closed earlier this year to make the move, but the expected opening date was pushed back after construction delays at the new site, said founder Ashley Wilson.
“We closed in February thinking it was going to be for three weeks, but that three weeks turned into three months,” she said.
However long the wait, Curt’s Closet’s new home will offer more room for families to get the assistance they need and more opportunities for volunteers to come in and lend a hand, Wilson said.
“It’s just a huge blessing, and we are just so excited to be able to get going over here,” she said.
Curt’s Closet is a boutique that offers new or gently used clothing, shoes, backpacks and other items that a family may need, all for free. It is named in honor of Ashley’s son, Curtis, who was killed in a car wreck in 2017.
The nonprofit primarily serves low-income families, but also offers its services to those who have lost their clothing in a house fire or another emergency, as well as children and families who are with Victims Services, Wilson said.
The boutique room, in which families are able to browse available items to make their choices, is around the same size as the location on St. Joseph Street, but the rest of the building offers much more space for storage and volunteers to lend a hand, she said.
The new location also offers a laundry room that currently holds one washer and dryer, but an anonymous donor has already arranged for another washer and dryer for the organization to be delivered in the coming weeks, Wilson said.
One of the biggest upgrades has come with the new sorting room, which is five or six times larger than the old location’s and will allow for many volunteers to work at the same time, she said.
“We could only have two volunteers at a time because it was so small, but now we can have multiple,” she said.
The lack of space also meant that the organization had to use three separate storage units to keep overstocks and out-of-season clothing, but a new storage building at the new location means that all of their supplies can now be kept on-site, Wilson said.
Curt’s Closet is currently open on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There are around 200-250 children who visit the nonprofit every month, but with the new location offering more room for volunteers, Wilson said she hopes it can expand its operating hours to be open more during the week to offer assistance to families in need.
“That will provide more time slots for families to come in,” she said. “There’s usually a six-week wait list to get in, so we’re hoping to eliminate that to get families in as needed.”
For more information about Curt’s Closet, including volunteer forms and a list of donation drop-off sites, visit curtscloset.org.
