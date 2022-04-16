Depending on what’s involved, taking on cancer treatment can put an immense logistical strain on what’s already a stressful situation for patients and their families. Committing to a regimen of specialized care can eat into a family’s time, resources, and energy — especially when a treatment center isn’t close to home.
That’s where the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge program can help. For more than 50 years, the Hope Lodge has offered patients cost-free temporary housing in places where treatment is close by, providing a home away from home for patients and caregivers.
For Cullman patients who attend treatment in Birmingham, a stay at Birmingham’s Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge — located on the city’s Southside only a short drive from UAB — can remove the burden of spending two hours on the road each day, while putting patients and their loved ones in empathetic contact with others who are waging a similar battle against the disease.
“It was such a blessing for us to have that opportunity, because it hurt him so much to ride in a car,” says retired educator Betty Wallace of Cullman, whose husband Ancil made frequent treatment visits to UAB’s Kirklin Clinic before succumbing to abdominal cancer shortly before the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary in 2017.
“He had radiation treatment every day, and he had chemo treatment on Thursdays,” she explains. “We would go down to the Hope Lodge on Monday morning, and when he finished on Fridays we would come back home. So we were home for three nights each week, and down in Birmingham for four.
“Rather than driving an hour each way every day — which was very hard on him — we could get in our car and be at Kirklin for his treatment in five minutes. That was such a help for us. Because of the experience we had at the Hope Lodge, I’m pretty confident in saying that the dollars that you donate to the American Cancer Society are going to a very good cause.
“We were there for treatment for five and-a-half weeks, and out in the common area they had refrigerators and baskets assigned to each room where you could keep food,” she added, reflecting on the facility’s focus on convenience. “There were dishes, cookware, and stoves available on site — all so that we didn’t have to go out to eat. A couple of times each week, a church group or one of the local service organizations in Birmingham would also come and feed everyone there a meal. All of it removed a lot of the strain of dealing with the necessities of life while he was making those daily treatment visits.”
Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 1970, the first Hope Lodge was the first facility of its kind in the U.S. for cancer patients and caregivers, according to ACS: “The concept came from Margot Freudenberg, a leader in the Charleston medical and business communities, who saw a similar facility while traveling through Australia and New Zealand with President Eisenhower’s People to People Ambassador Program. After her own family was touched by cancer, Margot was determined to establish the very first Hope Lodge community in Charleston.”
Since then, the Hope Lodge program has expanded to more than 30 facilities throughout the U.S., extending a welcome to cancer patients and their families whose distant home bases would make daily treatment visits stressfully inconvenient. Residence at the Hope Lodge is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and is available to patients who live 40 miles or more from their treatment centers. Anyone of any income or walk of life may apply for residence; finances aren’t considered as a part of the acceptance process.
Birmingham’s Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge offers amenities aimed at easing routine chores for guests so they can focus on what’s most important: Their loved one’s cancer treatment. The lodge features private guest rooms and bathrooms, a fully-equipped community kitchen, a community great room gathering area, free laundry stocked with supplies, outdoor space for meditation, TVs and computer access, and a library/resource room. The lodge is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Beyond the convenience of staying close to care, one crucial extra benefit of staying at the Lodge is the opportunity to connect with others who are facing cancer-related journeys of their own.
“There’s a huge dining area in the center, and in the afternoons when Ancil would go take a nap, I and the other caregivers who were staying there could go into that area together and we’d play cards, put puzzles together, or sit on the back deck and read,” Betty recalls. “Everybody staying at the Hope Lodge is in a similar situation. A lot of people were going through the same thing as we were; many were in worse situations than ours, in fact — and it’s kind of comforting just to be able to talk to each other. In that environment, you don’t feel like you’re alone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.