Former Cullman County Schools superintendent Felton Easterwood and his musically gifted wife Polly have long been enshrined as household names in local education. Through more than 60 years at Holly Pond, they’ve become cornerstones of their close-knit community. Along the way, they’ve raised three sons (Tim, the late Tam, and Tom), and they did it all without ever planning to spend more than a season in a corner of the county that neither had spent much time in as kids.
Felton, who turned 90 in September, spent his entire 35-year teaching career at Holly Pond as a basketball coach, P.E. teacher, and eventual principal before successfully winning a term as county superintendent in 1990. Polly’s 35-year teaching career overlapped her husband’s (they both retired together in 1988), as she taught music and conducted chorus — initially as an itinerant music teacher for all county schools, back in the days before each school had its own music department.
Three children and 69 years of marriage later, they’re still together and they’re still at Holly Pond. But Polly’s the first to admit she never thought she’d put down roots in the town that now regards the Easterwoods as all-but-official community mascots.
“Oh my, I hated the idea of coming here!” she joked recently at Felton’s 90th birthday party — a drive-up, socially distanced celebration held on a September Sunday on the outdoor steps of Holly Pond High School. “I begged Felton — I said, ‘I’m not gonna go live in this little podunk hole!’ They didn’t even have a red light. Highway 278 ended just on the other side of Holly Pond back then. But he told me, ‘Let’s just try it. Let’s just stay for one year.’ And now, all this time later, it’s where we still are. We never left!”
Though they grew up only miles apart, Felton and Polly’s paths never crossed until a fateful Sunday night in the waning days of their high school lives, and just at the start of the Korean War. A quartet singer, Polly was a student at Hanceville, while Felton went to West Point. He was an athlete; she a musician — but from the moment their eyes met, they started courting…and just never stopped.
Felton “blames” fellow musician and retired local educator Doyle Bullard, then a West Point quartet singer, for bringing them together. “You can tell Doyle he sent me down the wrong path!” Felton recently joked, just on the eve of the couple’s 69th wedding anniversary. “But I’m in too deep now!”
Polly fills out their unlikely love story, explaining that she and Felton just so happened to be at the same Sunday-night singing, all the way back in 1950, on the evening when they first met. In those days, Polly ran in the same quartet singing circles as Doyle and his late brother, fellow singer Donald Bullard, and Doyle already knew Felton as a fellow West Point student. Later on, when the Easterwoods were finally married, it was only natural that both brothers — along with Doyle’s new wife Betty — would end up in the wedding party.
“On that night when we met, we were singing at Emeus Baptist Church out at Logan,” said Polly. “It was on the very day, it turned out, that Felton had learned that he’d be going off to Korea in two weeks. I was there to sing, but he was just there with some buddies at the event. Back then, church singings were the only place you could go to have something to do on a Sunday night, so we were all there.
“Well, Felton winked at me when we got up to sing. When it was time to leave later, he was walking across the yard and I said ‘Hi!’ but he thought I’d said ‘Bye!’ And for a second I thought I’d never see him again. But we started talking, and we started dating for those two weeks before he went to Korea with the Army — and then he was gone for 11 months. We really got to know each other, and talk about getting married, over those 11 months, writing letters back and forth. Sending letters was most of our courtship.”
Felton returned home in 1951, and in four weeks’ time, the two were married at Polly’s family home in White City. Weeks after that, the couple headed to Jacksonville, where Felton began college to get his education degree. Polly at first assumed she’d just work while Felton went to school, but, as she puts it, “a bell rung one day,” and she made the fateful decision to go to teaching school too, putting her musical talent to use to become a music instructor.
Holly Pond ended up being their first and only teaching stop after the Easterwoods graduated from college — a tale that even Polly still tells with partial disbelief. “Every time I think about it, it still amazes me — everything just clicked,” she said. “I didn’t want to be at Holly Pond; I thought it would just be awful; something we could do for a year and then be gone. But we ended up making it our home, and to this day, I’m glad we did.”
Tam’s untimely passing from a brain tumor in the mid-1990s prevented Felton from seeking a second term as superintendent. But to this day, he and Polly are both beloved, drawing waves and waves of former teaching colleagues, students, and younger generations of Holly Pond kids who still play basketball in the high school gymnasium that bears his name.
They’re still energetic when it comes to good-natured antagonizing, and Polly’s still an avid fan of Holly Pond sports — even to the point of being a self-confessed loudmouth. “Felton doesn’t drink, smoke, or cuss,” she jokes. “Well, I don’t drink or smoke…but don’t you get me mad!”
The Easterwoods have no plans to abandon the formula that’s kept them together — and kept them close to their community — over the decades. “We’ve made it to 69 years of marriage,” said Polly. “At this point, we might as well ‘go for the gold’ and see if we can make it to 75!”
Editor’s note: The writer of this article is the son of Doyle Bullard and the nephew of the late Donald Bullard.
