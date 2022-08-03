Looking for a good deal? This Saturday, bargains are quite literally the name of the game at Baileyton, where town leaders will greet smart-eyed shoppers at the Baileyton Bargain Day sale.
Prepared and laid out on tables by members of the Baileyton Town Council and Mayor Windell Calloway, Bargain Day items of all kinds are all new and ready to bundle in two take-home package sizes. Whether big or small, both come at fire-sale prices — which is apt, since the sale is held at the old fire station at Baileyton Town Park.
Springing for the larger $40 package will get you a box filled with all the stuff you can fit inside, while spending $20 will land you a smaller bagful. In either case, says Calloway, the value of what you’ll take home well exceeds the price you’ll pay for it.
“We put it out on tables, arranged by categories or groups , and we never know what we’re going to get until the donations come in to us. But it’s all new stuff, and it’s a good value,” Calloway said. “The council members and myself, we put all the stuff out, and we furnish the boxes and the bags for you to fill up. The money we take in goes into our parks fund, where we spend it on the park and other small items for the town.”
What kind of things can you get? Every time the town stages a Bargain Day, the selection changes just a little. But it’s the kind of stuff you’d otherwise end up buying at a general merchandise store: Think clothing, personal hygiene items, home decor, canned food, pet supplies, baby supplies and more.
“We have a lot of new items this time; some of them are expensive, so we may have place a limit on those items of one per person,” said Calloway. “But you do pick your own items as you come through. All you have to do is show up, get in line, and fill you bag or box. In the past, we’ve even had some people who get here and get in line at 3 or 4 in the morning.”
Baileyton Bargain Day will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the old fire station at Baileyton Town Park. For more information, contact the town hall at (256) 796-6447.