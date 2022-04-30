Having made tremendous strides in recent years, Cullman County Schools are hoping to continue the trend with a new 5-year strategic plan that will aide administrators in narrowing their focus and see every child succeed both academically and socially.
With heavy emphasis on both academic growth and career and workforce readiness, Superintendent Shane Barnette makes it clear that while the idea is every student continuing to the collegiate level, it is the goal of CCBOE to see students succeed regardless of college attendance.
“We want to prepare our kids to be successful. Let’s find what you are passionate about and want to do, and let’s give you the opportunity to be the best that you can be at that,” Barnett said.
By creating community partnerships with companies — like Mercedes, which donated two vehicles to the Cullman Area Technology Academy, and the Cullman Electric Cooperative — opportunities are created to give students hands on experience while logging hours needed for certifications and presenting them with the option to continue their training at a higher level.
By creating these various pathways to success, Barnette says that each year several students are actually able to obtain their two year degree from Wallace State Community College months before receiving their high school diploma.
One area was brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic was the mental health of students and staff. The CCBOE has already employed four social workers, but by partnering with the Department of Mental Health and private agencies, students will now be able to receive school based mental health care. Barnette says that by having visits at the school, it will not only create easier access to care, but also less absenteeism.
Advisory periods will also be used to allow educators to remain informed on mental health topics along with traditional academic training.
One measure of success to be used is the national Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization which assesses individual schools based on academic and social successes. While 23 Cullman County schools currently hold the highest ranking of Lighthouse status with Blue Ribbon Schools, it is the goal of the CCBOE for every school of the district to achieve and maintain this title.
Barnette says that he has seen an increase in school pride among the communities and students during his time as superintendent, but he is not satisfied with being good or even great, his desire to create a “foundation of excellence.”
“Whatever we do for our students and adults, we want to make it an excellent experience. Simply be the best that we can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.