Babs Schnable knows her arts and crafts festivals almost as well as the Wisconsin-based multimedia artist knows her actual craft: After all, she’s seen a ton of them, staying on the road for weeks at a time through an itinerary that takes her all through the midwest and the Deep South.
From her home in Lake Geneva, Wis., Schnable travels across the U.S. with her unique 2-D creations — made under her “Windows to the Garden” brand banner — in tow. Mixing pressed flowers, Swarovski crystal, pastel chalks and acrylic paints (pressed flowers are her longtime go-to medium), her finished pieces thread a delicately bespoke balance between fine art and something meant to feel just a little more folksy.
“I’m not a fine artist; I’m a ‘fine craftswoman,’ she half-jokes. “I’m right on that edge! A lot of fine artists have problems with me, because they feel like I should only be at crafts shows.”
St. Bernard’s Bloomin’ Festival, thankfully, offers a little bit of both, making the annual spring tradition in Cullman the ideal place for Schnable, as she’s done the past three years, to pause on her extensive travels. “The Bloomin Festival is absolutely wonderful,” she says. “I just wish that every show I went to made it as easy as Joyce [festival organizer Joyce Nix] and those wonderful volunteers. They make everything easier — from the setup to the teardown to keeping it cost effective for artists like me.”
It’s hard to describe Schnable’s art without simply seeing it, a fact she’s quick to point out as she scurries to find some iPad photos of her work that do it full justice. Pressed flowers were the focus of her main creations until COVID-19 hit in 2020, putting a damper on her craft show plans while locking her close to home to take care of ailing family.
“I’d become the sole income person in our family, but there were no shows going on at that time,” she says. “I was living on my mother’s couch, taking care of her for four months, and so I ordered some acrylic paints and chalk off of Amazon and started painting. Paints were the only things I could do — they were the only creative items that would fit into my mother’s little apron. So, I started painting and kept to my art in the only way that I could. Art is mental therapy for me.”
The painting may be new, but Schnable was locally known in her Wisconsin haunts as a pressed flower artist for 20 years before adding acrylics to the mix. “I’m now a 2-D mixed media artist, which means I paint, I add my real flowers to my paintings, and then I add my Swarovski crystals,” she says. “I’m in different shops in my hometown, and I also make jewelry.”
Originally from Chicago before marrying and moving north, Schnable — an intrepid U.S. Army veteran who relishes the challenge of running an independent artist’s business on the road — says she began creating art close to 25 years ago as a way to find beauty in adversity.
“Many times, the tragedies in our life lead to something beautiful,” she confides. “Our oldest son at age seven had a stroke while I was pregnant with my third son. My husband had just lost his shop. We had just moved into a home we thought we were going to lose. We were going through a very rough time.”
One day, Schnable ventured out to pick some flowers — “Queen Anne’s lace,” as she recalls. “I took those Queen Anne’s lace and started pressing them, and my mother came up with a name for my shop: ‘Windows to the Garden.’ Every flower has a meaning, and though I didn’t know this at the time, Queen Anne’s lace means ‘sanctuary.’ So I started making things, and people were like, ‘Hey, you can sell this!’ — and of course, at first, I was like, ‘No one’s gonna buy this stuff,’ But now, here I am. I always say that something beautiful came out of the ashes of our life.”
You can find Babs Schnable’s work online at windowstothegarden.com, as well as at Facebook (just search “Windows to the Garden”) and at Instagram @babs_schnabl. Stop by Babs’ booth for a chat — as well as more insights into how she makes her art — at the 39th annual Bloomin Festival, taking place April 22 and 23 on the grounds of Cullman’s St. Bernard Abbey.