While several holiday events in the area have been canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, there are still a few opportunities for Cullman County residents to get into the Christmas spirit in coming weeks.
Winter Wonderland
For those who are looking for a drive-thru experience, or want to get out and stretch their legs, the Cullman County Winter Wonderland opened last week in Sportsman Lake Park. Visitors to the park can get a look at around 1 million Christmas lights that are lighting up the park, along with 10 new displays from last year’s Winter Wonderland.
They can also enjoy the snowmaker, horse and carriage rides, hot chocolate, train rides and photos with Santa. The Parks and Recreation Department has also provided additional safeguards against the coronavirus, including plastic shields between the train cars, plexiglass in front of Santa and sanitizing the train after each ride.
The Winter Wonderland is open from 5-10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday this weekend. In December, the park will be open Wednesday through Sunday until the week of Christmas when it will be open every day with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
Cullman County Christmas Parade
The Cullman City Christmas Parade and Good Hope Christmas Parade have both been canceled due to COVID-19, but the Cullman County Christmas Parade is still set to make its way through downtown Hanceville on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Beginning at 12 p.m., the parade will run down Highway 31, setting off from Wallace State Community College and ending at the city’s main downtown fire station.
Hanceville’s annual Civitan Tinsel Trail has also opened in Hanceville Veterans Park, with a tree lighting ceremony set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. After the ceremony, the city’s downtown merchants will be open for shoppers who may be looking for some locally-purchased Christmas gifts. After that, the trail will remain open free of charge to park visitors until Jan. 1.
Wonderland Under Warrior
Just down the road, Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Rickwood Caverns State Park.
The park’s centerpiece cave system has been transformed into a festive underground winter wonderland. Holiday light displays and decorations accentuate the cave’s natural formations.
Wonderland Under Warrior runs through Dec. 30, operating from 2 to 8 p.m., on the days it’s open, and the last tickets will be sold each day at 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person, and it’s open through Nov. 30 each day, except for Thanksgiving Day, and Nov. 30. In December, Wonderland Under Warrior is open almost daily, with the only closed dates being Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. A complete schedule can be found alapark.com.
All cave visitors are required to wear masks as part of COVID-19 precautions, and guests are required to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate family. Capacity restrictions will be enforced by park employees in the cave, nature center and gift shop and must be followed by all guests.
Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the cave, and park staffers disinfect frequently.
All listed events are still scheduled as of Tuesday evening, but could be canceled or change due to COVID-19 precautions.
