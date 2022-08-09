COLONY —
Rock the South may have attracted thousands of country music fans to Cullman over the weekend, but the festival was not the only event to bring people to town. The second Colony Day brought current and former residents of the town together for a day of celebration.
Councilwoman Jasmine Cole said she wanted the event to bring residents together.
“The community was just withering away, there wasn’t any excitement so I wanted to bring something back,” said Cole.
Last year’s inaugural event changed that narrative, and a sense of town pride and excitement began to grow within Colony residents.
“Everybody was excited to come back home. Everyone from the elders to the kids loved it,” Cole said.
Councilman Michael Johnson agreed.
“People started preparing for this year right away after last year. We’ve seen people become much more active in town events,” Johnson said.
The atmosphere Saturday afternoon was nothing but jovial as a cloud of barbecue smoke weaved its way through Vivian Allen Park where locals displayed their town pride. Children took turns on inflatable slides and adults showed off their vehicles in a car and truck show. Mostly though, they were just excited to be together.
“Colony day is like a family reunion where many different families come together that make one big family,” said Johnson.
Cole said that while plans for next year’s event will begin after the first of the year, they are already brainstorming on ways to make it even better.