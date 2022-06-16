Somewhere not far from the western edge of Cullman there’s a little country store where longtime locals know to go when they want fresh meat that’s a cut above.
For the past 15 years and change, the butchers at Brickyard Meats have custom-processed beef, pork, venison and more for local farmers and hunters. It’s a skill that’s been passed down in the family, and it’s one that butcher and co-owner Tamara Graveman, with help from butcher Wayne Whatley, still practices to perfection for every local customer who comes through the door.
Now, though, shoppers who make the short trip down County Road 471 don’t have to bring their own beef. Since 2015, Brickyard has built on an expanding line of ready-to-buy cuts of meat — all prepped and packaged on-site — along with a unique array of grocery and dry goods that reflect the best of what Cullman County and Alabama growers have to offer.
“Our grass fed beef is locally grown: My cousin, Michael Graveman, raises it on a beautiful farm in Cullman County,” explains Tamara. “We try to keep it ready to buy in the store, but we also sell it in wholes, halves, and quarters. We sell eggs by the dozen, and they’re local, too — one of our employees raises them, and they’re delicious.
“Out on our store shelves and displays, we try to carry a more natural kind of product also. I’m gluten free, so we have a really large gluten-free section that people tell me has a lot of stuff that they can’t find anywhere else. We also try to carry and support our local small business — family-owned companies that make different sauces and things like that. In general, if it’s made in Alabama, we try to have it here!”
Brickyard’s the kind of shop that local people tend to know about, even if they’ve never visited. But its founding heritage has been a vital part of Cullman County agriculture for decades. In fact, Brickyard’s beef-raising beginnings go back generations, even before the time when its founder and Tamara’s father — the late Ernie Graveman — was just a child.
“Our family farm, where Ernie grew up, is a Century farm,” explains Carol Graveman, Ernie’s wife and Tamara’s mother. “It’s been in the family for over 100 years, and it’s still going.”
“The Gravemans were one of the first families here in Cullman,” adds Tamara, perched behind the checkout counter at Brickyard’s present-day, bright-but-rustic retail space. “They helped build the Catholic Church. We’ve pretty much been here since the beginning. When my dad first started Brickyard, he had already done retail in the past: 37 years ago, he and mom had opened a meat market, C&E Meats, on Highway 278.
“We began out here just doing custom slaughtering, and then dad decided that he wanted to go back into retail. So we started with a little hole in the wall over there,” she says, gesturing toward the interior wall that marks the expanded building’s former boundary.
“Things just got busier and busier, and in 2012 we began talking about wanting a store. We decided to expand here, and in 2014 we started building the area we’re in now.”
Tragedy put a temporary halt to those plans — though Ernie’s lifelong friendships ensured his hopes for a bigger Brickyard would live on after his passing. Only a month after work started on the new expansion in August of 2014, he and Carol were involved in a motorcycle accident. A U.S. Army veteran, Ernie Graveman died from his injuries on Sept. 21, 2014. He was 56.
“I was nine and-a-half months pregnant with my first child when it happened,” says Tamara. “The building had to wait. Six weeks after daddy’s accident, my daughter was born. We started back on the building, doing a little here and there — and then all of dad’s friends rallied, and helped us build out the store. They came and helped us finish it, and in September of 2015, the store — the one that we’re in now — opened.”
These days, Brickyard is so busy that its butchers have trouble keeping up. But its customers know a good thing when they taste it, and they’re unwaveringly loyal. “There’s a couple who comes here from Georgia. They come every two months,” says Carol. “They usually spend around $500.”
“We have people who come here from hours away: regulars from Huntsville, Hayden, Jasper,” adds Tamara. “With [grain-fed] beef, not everything we have is going to be from Alabama or locally grown — there’s no way to slaughter enough to keep up with that kind of demand. But everything we have is prepared here. What we do is buy from smaller, family-owned companies in primal cuts, and then cut and grind it here ourselves.
“Everything that we bring in — even the stuff that isn’t locally raised — is going to be from the United States; it’s going to be hormone free, and it’s going to be fresh. There’s not a thing that comes in that’s pre-ground or pre-cut. We make our own sausages, our own bacons, our own jerky. Nothing is ‘pre-done.’ We don’t have anything that comes in ‘pre-smoked’ or ‘pre-cooked.’”
Even though things have changed over the years at Brickyard, the growth is more about building slowly on what works than about reinventing the wheel. “We still do custom slaughter,” says Tamara. “A farmer can bring us their animal, we’ll cut it the way they want it, and they can take it home. But we’re looking into getting set up for state-inspected slaughter, which would let us sell meat by the piece that’s slaughtered here on site. Hopefully, we’ll be able to offer that by the end of this year.”
COVID-19 put a momentary halt to one of Brickyard’s annual traditions: a yearly customer appreciation day that draws longtime regulars out for music, food, and (of course) a big Brickyard ‘thank you’ in the form of deep, deep discounts.
“We haven’t been able to do that in two years because of COVID,” says Tamara. “But we’re planning to bring it back. Burgers and hot dogs, a live band, sales on literally everything in the store: Customer appreciation is something we’ve really missed. Watch our Facebook, though: We’re planning — tentatively — to schedule it for April 23.”
Brickyard Meat Processing is located about a mile south of the Cullman Bowling Center and the North Alabama Agriplex on County Road 471. Contact the shop at 256-739-6615, and stay up to date on what’s new — including the return of customer appreciation day — by following the store on Facebook at @brickyardmeats.