Warm weather, live music, and a place that’s just the right size for the crowd: Organizers say they’re pleased with the change of venue that jump-started Cullman’s new approach to the annual Relay for Life celebration.
Saturday’s “Party in the Park” event brought out entertainment, cornhole competition, kids’ activities, and food to revivify the annual cancer fundraiser as a pedestrian-friendly event aimed at making the most of its scenic setting. Cancer survivors, local support teams, and tons of family and friends made an entire evening of the new-look celebration, coming and going from Depot Park and the nearby Festhalle pavilion from early afternoon into the night.
“It’s been a nice crowd; one that’s really well matched to this location,” said Relay coordinator Gail Crutchfield at the park on Saturday. “The weather has been great, which is always a relief when you hold an outdoor event in the springtime. Most importantly, it’s been a great day for the survivors and families, and the teams that have come out to support them.”
