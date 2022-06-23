One group of high school students are spending this week in the custody of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. But these 34 students are not being detained, rather, they have chosen to gain an up close perspective of the demands — and rewards — of a life in law enforcement by participating in this year’s Sheriff’s Youth Leadership Academy.
Beginning in 2016 CCSO Director of Communications Chad Whaley said that the week-long program‘s original intent was to be a form of community outreach.
”Our original goal was to give kids who had more than likely had only negative or even no experience with law enforcement, a better perspective on it at a young age,” Whaley said.
Apart from extending its purpose, the program has also somewhat eased its age requirements. While previously having been directed at upcoming junior and senior high school students, Whaley said that after increased interest from recent graduates, they have begun allowing them to also participate.
Now, during its sixth iteration —with one year having to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions — Whaley said that the program has become somewhat of a recruitment tool for the CCSO. As of this year a total of seven previous participants have gone on to find career positions within the CCSO.
Beginning at 6 a.m., students begin each day with a personal training workout session and self defense course, instructed by CCSO deputies and local members of various armed forces.
The bulk of each day though is spent receiving educational seminars on the programs three fundamental tenets of patriotism, teamwork and leadership. Guest speakers, including local Korean War Veteran Spencer Hale, World War II Veteran Roy Drinkard, along with local judges and members of the CCSO K-9 division, mean that students are able to better understand the fundamental core values that the CCSO believes a good law enforcement officer should possess.
Of course, in the world of law enforcement core values will only be able to take you so far without developing hands on skills. For this reason, the program also includes participation in the Recreation, Observation, Problem-solving, Experiential Education team-building program; a series of specifically designed obstacles that require participants to work together to overcome.
”The ROPES course is probably my favorite part of the whole week. It really forces that out-of-the-box thinking and communication,“ Whaley said.
Students also receive hands-on weapons training at the shooting range located at the CCSO facility. Under what Whaley describes as “extreme safety precautions” and one-on-one individual coaching, the students are trained on a variety of firearms commonly used by law enforcement.
Apart from learning simply how to use a firearm, Wednesday is dedicated to emphasizing the importance of acting under the extreme high pressure situations when a firearm might be needed.
Participating in groups of two, the students run through a series of “shot/no-shoot” scenarios, encountering everything from typical robberies and domestic disturbance calls to learning how to navigate the more difficult situations involving active school shootings and cases dealing with racial tension.
Several of the simulations are over within a matter of seconds, showcasing the need to be able to make split second decisions, others require much more finesse and use of judgement. After each round of students, Whaley critiques and educates the students on their abilities to handle each situation.
”Communication skills can quickly change a situation. By communicating effectively that could have quickly been diffused and everyone is able to go home,” Whaley said after a simulation involving an intoxicated bar patron.
Students are also told about the importance mentally preparing oneself before responding to a call. Whaley said that while at times lethal force might be justified, officers will also undergo an investigative process afterwards and will need to be prepared to explain their actions.
The program is scheduled to culminate in Friday evening’s graduation ceremony, with friends and family members receiving an invitation to attend.