93 WSCC student-athletes named to ACCC Academic Honor Roll

Wallace State Community College had 93 student-athletes earn a spot on the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Fall 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.
All recognized on the list achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Wallace State student-athletes earning recognition are as follows:
Baseball: Ben Arnett, Cooper Beck, Luke Daniel, Breydon Edmondson, Hunter Garcia, Nathan Giles, Jayce Guyette, Nicho Jordan, Preston Key, Colson Lawrence, P.J. Mahoney, Austin Nix, Joey Pourron, Cooper Prince, Austin Roberts, David Rutledge, Jacob Smith, Nik Sorrell, Jackson Thompson, Garrett Warden, J.C. Wilburn III, Levi Wilson, Jarren Wright, Trey Wright and Colton Yeager.
Women’s Basketball: Kallie Allen, Jamique Barclay, Destiny Garrett, Payton Golden, Olivia Howard, Emery McGill, Gloria Pounders and Jiselle Woodson.
Men’s Cross Country: Cole Akridge, Jonathan Collett, Dave Hubert, Jonathan Jenkins, Taylor Nails, Raleigh Stamps and Trentan Williams.
Women’s Cross Country: Ally Amerson, Logan Ayers, Juliana Ballew, Jaycee Biffle, Maggie Graham, Katie O’Malley and Breanna Smith.
Men’s Golf: Davis Aaron, Blayne Armstrong, Allen Michael Burnett, Joshua Darracott, Parker Davis, Alex Flint and Carter Goodwin.
Women’s Golf: Lauren Cole, Carly Havens and Maddie Nelson.
Softball: Madisen Adams, Macy Anderson, Olivia Ball, Abigail Beech, Gracie Benton, Brantly Bonds, Abigail Bryars, Kalli Cartee, Maddie Cartron, Erin Chambliss, Raven Clark, Jessica Edde, Jaiden Farnetti, Haylee Folds, Felicity Frame, Andrea Harbin, Lauren McCoy, Kelsey McPeters, Harper Niblett, Josie Thompson, Megan Warhurst, Abigail Waters and Morgan White.
Volleyball: Mackenzie Carroll, Temperance Chatman, Mackenzie Davis, Jerika Gray, Haven Hall, Mattrice Harris, Courtney Patterson, Harlee Kate Reid, Laci Reese, Anna Renshaw, Savannah Rutledge, Tobi Trotter and Victoria Walker.
