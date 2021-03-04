Elizabeth Scott and her 7-year-old daughter Liza Scott, who is running a lemonade stand to help fund her own brain surgery, are shown at the woman's bakery in Homewood, Ala., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Elizabeth Scott said the family has good health insurance, but expenses are still high and the girl wanted to help out. The child was diagnosed with brain malformations following seizures earlier this year, her mother said. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)