The 5th Annual Bernard Blues and BBQ could have stood better weather, as brutally cold wind and rain on Saturday, Oct. 30 had people staying inside. However, Sunday, Oct. 31 provided more pleasant temperatures and sunshine.
Friends of Saint Bernard along with faculty, staff and students braved the cold rain on Saturday to support the works of talented artist and craftsmen from across the Southeastern United States. Others joined on Sunday to shop and enjoy fine barbecue and some of Alabama’s finest entertainment provided by Earl “Guitar” Williams and the Juke Band; and The Sinners.
Artisans on hand provided everything from fashion jewelry, hats, and clothing to wind chimes, flower arrangements, metal art, baskets, pottery, woodturning, lawn furniture, and stained glass just to mention a few. “While we have seen better weekends weather wise, we were delighted and thankful for all who braved the elements to support the school and our talented vendors,” Festival Director Joyce Nix said. “Our vendors made sure to thank customers and some even offered appreciation by discounting prices as a gesture of kindness for shopping in the rain. I don’t think anyone left hungry as the school served fresh fried spiral potatoes, funnel cakes, strawberry waffles, caramel apples, smoked chicken, and bbq pulled pork and ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs and polish sausages. Others contributed to the food chain with Nanny’s fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon roasted nuts, fresh fudge and of course Bernard’s Best cinnamon raisin bread.”
Children and adults enjoyed the festival as they paraded in costume on Sunday afternoon for the annual costume contest. Awards were presented in categories ranging from Best overall, funniest, scariest, cutest and most original.
At the conclusion of the show on Sunday, Frances Boike of Hanceville was declared the grand prize winner of $10,000. Pat Ivey of Hanceville was the winner of $1,000. Nathan Fuchs of Hanceville claimed the $500 prize and Deacon Ken Kreps of Cullman, and Rami Awwad of Tuscumbia, won $250 and $100 respectively.
Fr. Joel Martin, President and Headmaster of St. Bernard Prep joined Nix in thanking everyone for their much needed support, including the hundreds of hardy volunteers that came out, despite the drizzle and cold, to make the festival a success.
“We appreciate all support received from our alumni, friends, and surrounding states. You are all invited to return next spring as St. Bernard Prep hosts the 38th Annual Bloomin’ Festival on April 23-24, 2022.”
