Two of the artists who are coming to Cullman for the Rock the South music festival have donated money to pay for 500 knapsacks full of food for children in the community.
Country singers Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde have partnered with a nonprofit called Greater Good Music to give back to the communities they are performing in while on tour, and that organization reached out to The Link of Cullman County to arrange a local donation, said Melissa Betts, director of community development at The Link.
Thanks to Combs’ and McBryde’s donations, The Link will be handing out 500 knapsacks full of shelf-stable food on a first-come, first served basis this Friday, she said.
Betts said the knapsacks will be given away at The Link of Cullman County’s, located at 708 9th Street SE, from 10 a.m. to noon or until all of the backpacks are gone.
There is no signup or paperwork required to receive knapsacks, but there is a signup form for volunteers who are needed on Thursday to get the backpacks ready for distribution and on Friday to give them away, Betts said.
She said Thursday will have two shifts for volunteers, from 1-3 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m., and volunteers on Friday will need to arrive at 9 a.m. to prepare for the drive-thru giveaway beginning at 10 a.m.
Betts said the donations from Combs and McBryde have been put to use buying food from as many local businesses as possible, and she thanked Cullman’s south Walmart, Jasper’s Save-a-Lot, both of Cullman’s Warehouse Discount Groceries, Pepsi Distribution and S&S Foods in Dodge City for their support.
She also thanked the United Way of Cullman County for also providing funding for the effort, and Daystar Church for donating school supplies that will be included in the knapsacks.
“We just want it to be helpful for those who have school age children,” she said.
Betts said the Knapsacks for Kids program first started to help families after the April 27, 2011 tornado, and now some of the artists coming to Cullman for a concert that was also started as a benefit for the tornado relief effort are giving to the program to help even more families.
“It feels like we’ve come full circle,” she said.
To find the signup form to volunteer for Friday’s knapsack giveaway or look for other ways to help The Link’s mission, visit linkingcullman.org/how-to-help/
For more information, call The Link at 256-775-0028.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.