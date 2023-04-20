The 39th Annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Crafts Fair returns this weekend, April 22-23, to the campus of St. Bernard.

Artisans are already in preparation for the 2-day arts festival which draws more than 25,000 visitors to the city of Cullman and St. Bernard.

Located adjacent to the school is the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto. The picturesque landscape of stone cut buildings on the grounds of Alabama’s only abbey provides a backdrop for the outdoor show.

As of Monday, 180 artisans had registered to participate in the event the Southeast Tourism Society has named one of the “Top Twenty Event in the Southeast.” Vendors will be selling handmade items such as baskets, jewelry, ornamental garden art, birdhouses, pottery, cypress furniture, handmade soaps, brooms, wood turned bowls, fudge, kettle corn, roasted cinnamon nuts and more. St. Bernard’s monks will be there as well to sell their famous homemade bread and newly added cookies.

“The response has been fantastic. We are blessed to have such a wonderful group of artisans who support our show, and who invite their talented friends to check it out as well,” festival director, Joyce Nix said.

Highlighting the show is the give-away of a 2023 Jeep Renegade purchased from Cullman Dodge Chrysler in Cullman. Due to supply-chain issues, the Renegade won’t be present at the festival, but will be awarded as soon as it arrives. Other prizes include an Apple iPad, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, Apple AirPods, and a Midland weather radio. Tickets can be purchased at the festival or online at bloominfestival.com.

All proceeds benefit the operational support of St. Bernard Preparatory School.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with an admission donation of $10; Children 12 and younger free. For more information visit bloominfestival.com or call 256-739-6682. Group tours are welcome.

“We are very grateful to all who make our show a success,” said Nix. “Our friends from the private sector and from the corporate community have been very supportive of our work. It is our job to honor that support to the best of our ability.”