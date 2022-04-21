Arts and crafts will be on display this weekend when the St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School hosts the 38th annual Bloomin’ Festival. Set for Saturday, April 23-Sunday, April 24, the outdoor event features the works of talented artists and craftsmen, music and festival food and is expected to draw thousands of visitors in search of fresh air, unique arts and crafts, demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment in a picturesque setting.
St. Bernard has been recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society for many years as a “Top Twenty Event in the Southeast.”
More than 100 artists from across the southeastern United States and as far away as Louisiana, New Mexico and Virginia will make their way to North Alabama to showcase their finest work. Festivalgoers can expect to find cypress outdoor furniture, artisan pet treats, chainsaw carvings, hand-carved Bethlehem olivewood, etched glassware, driftwood art, acrylic artwork and so much more.
Along with shopping for handcrafted items, festivalgoers are treated to great food from a variety of concession vendors. Loaves of Monk Bread will also be available for purchase, but festivalgoers will want to arrive early as the delicious treat sells out quickly. The event concludes with giveaway drawings for a new automobile and other valuable prizes.
St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School is located at 1600 St. Bernard Drive SE in Cullman, adjacent to the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto, a 4-acre park featuring 125 miniature replicas of biblical structures and world-famous buildings, all hand built by Benedictine monk Brother Joseph Zoettl, OSB.
Special reduced admission rates are offered to festival attendees all weekend to visit Ave Maria Grotto.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily rain or shine. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 per person with children 5 years old and under admitted free. Pets are not allowed. Proceeds benefit St. Bernard Prep School, a private co-educational boarding school for grades 9-12.
For more information, visit www.bloominfestival.com or call 256-739-6682.
