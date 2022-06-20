The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of a child after a search this afternoon.
At about 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office and other agencies responded to a call on the 2800 block of Hwy. 251 in Ardmore to a missing 3-year-old.
Agencies located the missing child in a nearby pond where the child had succumbed to drowning.
No name will be released without permission from the family, and no more information is available at this time.
The Cullman Times will continue to follow this story and gives updates when more information is released.