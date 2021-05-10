After a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus, 2nd Fridays will be returning next month, following approval of a special event request by the Cullman City Council.
Sponsored by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cullman Downtown Merchants Association and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism, the outdoor summer celebration closes down Cullman’s First Avenue and side streets one Friday each month from June through September, as businesses stay open late and vendors, entertainers, and more line the sidewalks to make sure you don’t go home disappointed.
"We're really excited," said Interim Chamber Director Peggy Smith. "It's taken all of us to bring this about."
First Avenue from the Festhalle to the Busy Bee Cafe will be closed to traffic for the events. Keith Varden told the council that the chamber is working with business owners in the area to make sure they're informed. "We talked to the majority of the owners," he said. "We're working with a lot of businesses who in the past it may have inconvenienced. We're working with them to make sure the street closures don't hurt their business."
The monthly summer street parties are scheduled for June 11, July 9 and September 10. There won't be an August event due Rock the South taking place on the second Friday of August.
"After last summer, not being able to have anything, I think we're ready to get out this summer," said Council President Jenny Folsom.
Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city may be willing to help financially if the groups need additional funding for 2nd Fridays. "I think that they're willing to assist on this," he said.
Smith gave a brief update on other chamber events, including the gala on June 8 and the college fishing tournament happening this Friday and Saturday. Five hundred anglers will be participating in the tournament, she said. "Be sure to welcome them, they'll be around town," said Smith.
The council also approved a request by St. Andrews United Methodist Church to provide a hamburger lunch to visitors at Arts Park from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
"I think this is wonderful that the church will be cooking hamburgers for free that Saturday," said Folsom.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a resolution to enter in an agreement with with Danmark Communications & Security for telephone systems and services;
- Awarded a bid to Wiregrass Construction Company for $517,305.65 to surface an access and fire loop accessibility road at the Reliance warehouse facility on Ege Farm Road;
- Approved annexations of 148 County Road 1304 and 78 County Road 497 as R-1 Residential
- Reappointed Folsom, Wes Moore and Hugh Harris to the CATS-55 board.
