The first 2nd Friday event in more than a year has been postponed until the third Friday due to forecasted rain. The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce announced today that the event will take place next Friday, June 18, from 5-10 p.m.
"We did not want to cancel this great event," said Chamber President Peggy Smith. "We believe that Cullman is ready for 2nd Fridays and the last thing we wanted to do was cancel or have it rained out. We did not want to take any chances so the Chamber, City Park and Recreation, CDMA and the City of Cullman worked together and agreed to hold it June 18. We cannot wait to see all of you next week June 18."
The coronavirus pandemic brought 2nd Friday events to a halt last year, and people are looking forward to getting back to the the outdoor summer celebration. 2nd Fridays take place on Cullman’s First Avenue and side streets one Friday each month from June through September, as businesses stay open late and vendors, entertainers, and more line the sidewalks.
All the rides and games scheduled for this Friday will be moved to next week. The chamber is checking on availability with vendors and bands and will be posting the schedule with any changes by the middle of next week.
