Alabama’s official state veggie is prepping for its annual Labor Day weekend comeback, as county parks officials put the final touches on plans for this year’s Sweet Tater Festival, set to play out over consecutive days at Smith Lake Park.
The yearly celebration of one of Cullman County’s biggest (and definitely orange-est) cash crops is entering its 27th year, after first starting life as a small-scale affair more than a quarter century ago at Crane Hill’s Dowling Memorial Park. Since its move to the lake, the festival has grown every year, with the 2023 iteration slated for Sunday, Sept. 3 (from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.) and Monday, Sept. 4 (from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.)
County parks director Doug Davenport says this year’s festival will feature live music from six different acts, as well as the return of the Clog Wild Cloggers, cutting a rug once again on the park’s main stage. The festival’s annual golf cart parade will happen on Sunday, while a full-scale auto show (with a $1,000 first-place prize) will roll along on Monday.
A $5 admission fee is all you need to attend the event for both days. “You can pay $5 on Sunday, we’ll give you an armband, and then you can come back on Monday and enjoy the festival on Labor day at no additional charge,” explains Davenport.
Thanks to the initiative of a group of industrious Alabama students a few years back, the sweet potato picked up some serious legislative clout in Montgomery and has reigned as the state’s official vegetable since 2021. It’s only fitting, then, that sweet potatoes will themselves have a place of prominence at the festival, as local growers make sure there’ll be plenty of the amber-hued tubers on hand for guests to buy and take home.
The Aug. 20, registration cutoff for food vendors is almost here, though Davenport notes that arts and crafts vendors hoping to claim a space at the festival can register their booths right up until the event’s opening day. Visit the website of the county parks department at cullmancountyparks.com, email organizers at smithlakepark@co.cullman.al.us, or simply get in touch by phone at 256-739-2916 for information on how to register your arts and crafts booth.