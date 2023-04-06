Cullman City Schools are in a state of "heightened awareness" after being notified of an apparent social media threat containing the initials CHS.
CCS Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff sent out the following statement at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6:
"We were notified early this morning of an apparent social media threat made toward CHS. We have been working with the Cullman Police Department, who is investigating the origin and validity of the threat. At this point we cannot confirm the threat is made toward Cullman High School or intended for Cullman City Schools, however, as a proactive measure we will operate on Heightened Awareness today at CMS and CHS. In addition to our School Resources Officers, the Cullman Police Department has allocated extra personnel to patrol our schools today."
On Wednesday, April 5, schools across the Southeast, also containing the initials CHS began reporting similar threats referencing a Snapchat video of a 17-year-old male holding an assault rifle along with the caption "going out with a bang" and the initials CHS.
Cullman Police Department Public Relations Officer Sergeant Adam Clark said the origin of the post in question dates back to 2018 and was made in Delaware.
Clark said the original post was found and shared earlier this week by a person in Madison County.
"We don't believe the threat is credible at this time, but just as a precaution have sent a few extra officers over to the school," Clark said.
Clark said schools are currently not in a state of lockdown and authorities in Madison County have been made aware of the sharing of the post.