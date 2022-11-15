A Cullman man is dead after a late afternoon wreck on Monday.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), James L. Caudle, 72, was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Caudle was airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on County Road 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately one mile west of the Cullman City Limits.
On Tuesday, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man. Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43, was killed when the 2005 Infinity G35 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree, according to ALEA. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the UAB for treatment. Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:01 a.m. on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately three miles west of Hanceville.
Nothing further is available on either incident as troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.