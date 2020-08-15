The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the New Canaan community that left two men dead.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 1:30 a.m Saturday morning, a 911 call led CCSO deputies and officers from Arab Police Department to a Cullman County residence where two men where found dead and a third person seriously injured.
According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the deceased are Levi Benjamin Lawrence, 24, of Cullman and Dalton Matthew Bannister, 36, of Blountsville.
Investigators say an altercation led to the shooting. The third individual, whose name has not been released, is being treated at a regional hospital according to CCSO.
"Investigators and deputies are actively working this case," said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry in a statement.
"We ask for prayers for the families and all involved. We will keep the public informed as more information develops."
This is still a ongoing investigation and details are limited.
