Two people were arrested Saturday in Bremen after a domestic incident sent a third person to the hospital with a stab wound.
According to a press release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators responded to the scene and arrested Heather Schlecta, 33, and James Melville Schlecta, 43.
A third unidentified person was transported to a regional hospital for treatment of a stab wound.
Heather Schlecta has been charged with domestic violence 3rd and James Schlecta was charged with two counts of assault 1st and domestic violence 3rd.
“I would like to thank the deputies and investigators for a quick response that lead to the arrest of these two individuals,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Both suspects have been released after making bond.
