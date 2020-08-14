The Cullman County School Board got its first look at the system’s 2020-2021 budget during Thursday night’s meeting.
Chief School Financial Officer Ed Roberson presented the proposed budget to the board in a public hearing, and provided some of its highlights.
He said the board’s management of its current budget has left it in good shape with a $16 million general fund balance at the end of the fiscal year,
“By my knowledge, that’s the largest balance that the school system has ever had,” he said.
The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget projects general fund revenues of around $81.4 million, with $60.4 million of that coming from the state, $20.4 million coming from local revenues and $551,104 coming from other sources.
The budget includes around $81.8 million in expenditures, with the majority of that going to pay for personnel — $50.6 million for salaries and $18.9 million for benefits.
The budget also has a few capital projects to improve the county’s facilities in the coming year, including a few that are already in the works but are just waiting for state approval to be completed, Roberson said.
One of those projects is the new home economics building at Holly Pond, which was already planned in the current budget but has been waiting for approval from the state since March. The system is using funds that have already been set aside for that project, so no financing will be necessary, he said.
Other projects include paving work around the county’s campuses, improved security like secure entries and cameras, the replacement of window air conditioner units in classrooms and the installation of HVAC systems in school gyms.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going on in the next year that we hope to get completed,” he said. “Once things kinda get back to normal we can get that worked out.”
The system saw a drop in its average daily student membership last year, from 9,355.10 in this year’s budget to 9,226.95 in the coming year’s budget, which means there will be five fewer personnel units funded by the state foundation program — which provides the funding .
Overall, the system will have 617 total foundation program units, with 534 teachers, 26 principals, eight assistant principals, 21 counselors, 24 librarians, three career tech directors and one career tech counselor. Other state funding will be providing an additional 10 teacher units and 13 support personnel, and federal funds will be paying for 16 teachers and 133 additional support personnel.
That adds up to a total of 1128 personnel for the system, with 599 teachers, 24 librarians, 21 counselors, 37 administrators, 13 certified support personnel and 433 non-certified support personnel.
Roberson said there are still a few final details to hammer out for the budget like the total number of personnel units that the system will be funding using local money, and that information will be submitted with the budget at the board’s next meeting and budget hearing
Roberson said he plans for the worst-case scenario when plotting a budget, projecting low revenues and high expenditures, but overall, the system’s finances look like they are in good shape for the coming year, Roberson said.
“Next year should be a great year,” he said. “We’re in the best shape financially I think that we’ve ever been as a system.”
The school board is required to hold two public hearings about the budget before passing it, and the second one will take place during the board’s next meeting on Sept. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the following long-term certified teacher substitutes: Patricia Brown, Connie Gibbs, Cynthia Lesueur, Lamanda Mapes, Lynn Yarbrough, Barbara Owens, Jennifer Rice, Machiela Richard and Suzaun Shell.
- Approved the following contract/salary change: Audra Lindsey Knop, upgrade to master’s, state recognized date- July 29.
- Approved the following contract extensions for Summer 2020: Larry Brock, summer work assisting the principal at Good Hope Elementary, effective July 22 at $22 an hour. Paid by local school funds.
- Approved 2020-2021 non-faculty coaches.
- Approved to pay the following for up to five unused annual leave days, as per board policy: Joey Eddy and Tony Johnson.
- Approved 2020-2021 Afterschool Programs and Personnel (Personnel paid by local school funds):
- Fairview Elementary: MacKenzie Hulsey- $20 an hour; Karri Moore and Dana Bailey- $16 an hour; Allison Gregory and Christina Lindsey- $12 an hour; Lacey Sizemore, Abbey Holcomb and April Alldredge- $12 an hour as needed.
- Harmony, staff as needed ($16 an hour): Ronda Holt, Amy Ferster, Elaine Wren, Madison Wren, Monica Smith, Heathy Lynn, Kim Waddell, Rhonda Bagwell, Carla Davis, Pam Mack, Lynn Moody, Angela Baggett, Lea Scott, Ruby Reasonover and Leah Hoffpauir.
- Holly Pond Elementary ($16 an hour): Cynthia Hawkins, Jane Daniel, Brenda Owen, Sharon Teresa Reid, all Holly Pond Elementary School teachers and all Cullman County Schools substitutes.
- Parkside ($16 an hour): Tracey Jones, Karen Moon, Chrissie Shedd, Jacy Douglas and Maeleigha Weaver.
- Vinemont Elementary: Director Karen Hanson- $25 an hour; teachers Jamie Johnson, Anita Kelley and Danna Powell- $20 an hour; substitutes Tammy Guthery and Michelle Schlosser- $20 an hour.
- Welti: Director Krystal Ayers- $22 an hour; personnel Samantha Barbee, Jennifer Hays, Jan Sexton, Katara Davidson, Reilly Hood, Stefanie Bagwell and Charlotte Reid- $20 an hour.
- West Point Elementary ($20 an hour): Wanda Bennefield, Freda Coleman, Laura Harris, Rebecca Martin and Felicia Shearrer.
- Approved a request to pay the following bus drivers for additional hours to sanitize the buses at their base hourly rate (Paid by federal funds): Donna Campbell, Gary Sartin, Matthew Wood, Teresa Adair, Carol Waters, Tammie Hudson, Mack Tucker, Laura Brown, Deb Hill, Janice Smith, Lisa Lake, James Leon Creel and Tim Eskew.
- Approved a request from Cold Springs High School to pay the following (Paid by local school funds): Adam McKinnon- $1,500 for 2020-2020 Athletic Director duties, Bruce Parker- $30 an hour for afternoon detention for Cold Springs Elementary/High.
- Approved a request from Fairview High School to pay Ricky McDonald $1,600 for overseeing and running athletic workouts for the volleyball team (Paid by local school funds).
- Approved June 2020 financial statements.
- Approved June 2020 bills and salaries in the amount of $7,556,516.38.
- Approved maintenance department bid for systemwide asphalt sealcoating and striping to ASC Paving & Sealcoating LLC in the amount of $0.16 per square foot.
- Approved a request from the maintenance department for the paving projects at Fairview, Vinemont and West Point schools- bid for $200,000 with Good Hope Contracting Inc.
- Approved a request to declare the old wallpaper building at Vinemont and the West Point house located at 4265 County Road 1141, Vinemont, to be declared surplus/unusable for educational purposes and for the maintenance department to publicly bid or receive proposals and accept low bid/proposal for demolition of both properties.
- Approved a request for permission to allow the assistant principals to be an athletic coach during the 2020-2021 school year and receive the athletic supplement: George Redding- football, Brent Barnett- boys cross country.
- Approved the 2020-2021 Academic Coaching Supplements and Assignments.
- Approved the 2020-2021 Athletic Coaching Supplements and Assignments.
- Approved a request from the Transportation Director to extend the 2018-2019 board approved bid #09-18 from The McPherson Companies, Inc. for gasoline and diesel fuel for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Approved a request of the superintendent’s plan to pay for substitutes of employees that are forced to quarantine due to exposure at school or work site.
