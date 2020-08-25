One person is dead after a shooting in the Battleground community late Monday night.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the man as Tazz Wynn, 23, of Vinemont.
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Battleground Monday night. Wynn was killed by a gunshot and one person has been detained.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community," the statement said.
More information will be released at a later time.
