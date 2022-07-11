A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. Saturday, July 9, has claimed the life of a Hanceville man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Timothy W. Mayer, 32, was killed when the 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash was not discovered until approximately 8:07 p.m., Sunday, July 10.
Mayer was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Cullman County 565 near Cullman County 576, approximately three miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.