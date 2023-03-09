Hwy 278 E will be shut down at the Cullman/Blount County line due to a multiple vehicle accident, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. Re-route if possible. Click back to cullmantimes.com for updates as the story develops.
UPDATE:
A statement from Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the crash occurred at 11:51 a.m.
Bailey confirmed four vehicles were involved with the accident and troopers with ALEA were currently investigating the cause of the accident.
Officials with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office said there was "no indication of fatalities" in the accident and one lane has been reopened.
