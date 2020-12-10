In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Sandy Ray, holds photos of her son, Steven Davis, during a press conference at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Davis died in 2019 after an altercation with corrections officers at the prison where he was incarcerated. Ray said she has received little information about his death. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, against Alabama over conditions in the state prisons, saying the state is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff.