Holly Pond got off to a busy start in 2022, securing a unique service for all the town’s residents while planning for spring with a lineup of activities at the local library and parks.
In January, the town council approved a renewed agreement with Air Med Medical Helicopter Service that covers everyone who lives at Holly Pond. The town’s contract affords residents helicopter transportation to a hospital trauma center in the event of a medical emergency that occurs in the Holly Pond area.
More recently, construction on a new Dollar General Market store is nearing its end, with plans calling for the store to open its doors in April. The arrival of spring marks the start of more than shopping, though: It’s a time for getting outdoors, and the town has a full slate of activities for residents of all ages.
The annual East Egg hunt at Holly Pond will take over Governors Park behind the town hall on April 16, with events kicking off at 1 p.m. before the egg hunt gets rolling at 2 p.m. Cha-Cha’s Shave Ice will be on site with refreshments for sale, and “hopefully” hot dogs and more picnic snacks, says mayor Carla Hart.
In May, the town is teaming with the Holly Pond High School band under the direction of Steven Porter to sponsor “Pops in the Park,” a day of music and fun at Governors Park. Teachers and community members will tune up together in a cover band to perform classic and country hits, while the school’s agricultural, welding, and art programs will display project work in the park. The auto body program’s award-winning vehicle project will also be on display. School band groups from Welti and Holly Pond also will perform.
The Guy Hunt Library will play host to a magic show for kids on June 7, bringing magician Mr. Larry for a 1 p.m. performance. On June 14, the library also will host a 1 p.m. puppet show. Farther into the summer, the McWane Science Center will set up shop on July 12 with a kids’ program in the library’s conference room. The library will host a rotating slate of regular programs on Tuesdays for kids through June and July as well, so be sure to call ahead at 256-796-5226 to find out what’s next on the fun summer calendar.
