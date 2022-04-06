Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.